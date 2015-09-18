Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Pitchers are creatures of habit and Cody Martin already was in his offseason routine when the Oakland Athletics called him earlier this week. The Triple-A season had been over for a week and the right-hander assumed he was finished for the year.

“Te first few days after the season ended I was kind of hoping for a call (but) never got one,” he said. “I got back home Sunday and I got a phone call Monday night about 11 o’clock. I was really surprised. I hadn’t really done anything. (Tuesday) before my flight I kind of threw against a wall with myself. I got on a flight and came here.”

With the A’s short on pitching, Martin started Wednesday night against the Chicago White Sox. It went as you might expect for someone who had been sitting on the sideline for a week. He allowed six runs and six hits in three-plus innings in Oakland’s 9-4 loss.

“A little rusty,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said of Martin. “The pitches that he threw over the plate, they ended up getting them. But I thought his curveball was really crisp. Just a little rusty in being off the corners. When he had to come over the plate, they took advantage of him.”

Martin, who is 2-5 in the majors this season, hopes to get a chance to take the mound for the A’s again this season after properly preparing.

“I’d love another opportunity,” he said. “I’d love to get a side session in, I’d love to be on five days or six days, whatever it will be. But it’s up to them and we’ll see what happens the next few days.”

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-84

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Athletics (LHP Felix Doubront, 3-2, 4.99 ERA) at Astros (RHP Mike Fiers, 7-10, 3.67 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH Billy Butler homered for the second straight game on Thursday. His three-run blast in the top of the ninth inning gave the A’s a dramatic 4-2 comeback win over the Chicago White Sox. “In that situation, I‘m trying to get a ball out over the plate and get the run in,” he said of his at-bat with runners on first and third. “That kind of what I’ve been doing of late, not trying to do too much.”

--SS Marcus Semien still is adjusting to a position change after playing mostly third base and second base, but manager Bob Melvin is happy with his defense since he became the everyday shortstop. “Recently, probably in the last couple of weeks, he looks as polished as we’ve seen him,” Melvin said. “We knew it would be a process for him to get comfortable playing shortstop every day for the first time and he’s gotten better as we’ve gone along.”

--OF Billy Burns appears close to be being able to return to action from a right hamstring pull. Burns tested the leg by running sprints before Thursday’s game against the Chicago White Sox.

--RHP Pat Venditte faced four batters. He walked the first two and then gave up back-to-back hits during the White Sox’s six-run fourth inning. “He just didn’t throw strikes,” manager Bob Melvin said. “He came in and just didn’t throw strikes.”

--LHP Sean Nolin, in just his third start since being promoted from Triple-A Nashville on Sept. 4, allowed two runs on five hits in five innings against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday. Nolin was in line for a tough-luck loss but instead got a no-decision when Billy Butler’s three-run homer gave the A’s a 4-2 comeback win.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve definitely had had a tough year and things haven’t gone the way we wanted them to go. That happens. That’s baseball. We’ve played a lot of close games and we’ve been on the other side. It’s good to be on the winning side. It definitely gives us a lot of confidence to be able to come back late in the game.” -- Oakland DH Billy Butler, after his three-run homer in the ninth inning gave the A’s a 4-2 comeback win over the White Sox on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Billy Burns (right hamstring tightness) did not play Sept. 11-17.

--RHP Edward Mujica (strained right hamstring) left the Sept. 13 game, and he didn’t pitch Sept. 14-17.

--C/1B Stephen Vogt (sore groin) left the Sept. 6 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 7-17. He took batting practice for the first time Sept. 16.

--RHP Chris Bassitt (right shoulder soreness) hasn’t pitched since Aug. 26. He played catch Sept. 9. He likely will need several bullpen sessions and a simulated game before getting cleared to return.

--RHP Kendall Graveman (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24. He likely won’t pitch again this season.

--RHP Jesse Chavez (non-displaced fracture in ribs) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 16. He will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Evan Scribner (torn right lat) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 10. He will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Jesse Hahn (strained flexor tendon in right arm) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He won’t pitch again this season.

--1B Ike Davis (torn labrum in left hip) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 22. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 27.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014, broken bone in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28. He sustained the broken bone while pitching May 8 for Triple-A Nashville, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Felix Doubront

RHP Aaron Brooks

LHP Sean Nolin

RHP Cody Martin

RHP Chris Bassitt

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

LHP Drew Pomeranz

LHP/RHP Pat Venditte

RHP R.J. Alvarez

RHP Ryan Dull

RHP Arnold Leon

RHP Dan Otero

RHP Evan Scribner

LHP Daniel Coulombe

LHP Barry Zito

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

Carson Blair

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Canha

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF/OF Danny Valencia

INF Tyler Ladendorf

INF Max Muncy

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Coco Crisp

CF Billy Burns

RF Josh Reddick

OF Sam Fuld

OF Jake Smolinski

OF Jason Pridie

OF Craig Gentry