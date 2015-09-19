Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Athletics right-hander Sonny Gray has pitched so exceptionally this season that it required only two subpar starts this month to initiate probing into why he has been mediocre of late.

For Gray, this represents more of a celebration of his greatness than an indictment of his recent performances, a pair of poor showings against the Angels and White Sox sandwiched around seven shutout innings against the Astros on Sept. 8. By allowing 13 earned runs over eight innings in those starts, Gray has seen his ERA balloon to 2.56 after closing August with an American League-leading 2.13 ERA.

“He hung some pitches and was in the middle of the plate a little more than you see him,” Athletics manager Bob Melvin said. “It stands out because he has a tough game. You usually don’t see too many out of him.”

Even with his recent bumps in the road, Gray ranks third in the AL in ERA. His 2.31 road ERA speaks volumes as to his dominance given the pitcher-friendly environment of O.co Coliseum, and Gray ranks second in the AL in opponents’ batting average (.212) and complete games (three) and sixth in innings (196 2/3) entering the weekend. His durability has been critical for a staff ravaged by injuries, and despite the Athletics’ struggles, makes Gray a viable Cy Young Award candidate.

“We do feel like his innings are manageable for us right now so he just wants to finish strong,” Melvin said. “He’s also, in my opinion, in the Cy Young race. You look at his ERA and internal numbers (and) I don’t know how you could rule him out of that. There’s always the incentive pitching for that but he’s the same guy every time. He’s a competitor and wants to go out there and perform no matter what the situation is.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-84

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Athletics (RHP Sonny Gray, 13-7, 2.56 ERA) at Astros (LHP Scott Kazmir, 7-10, 2.63 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Danny Valencia recorded his second career multi-homer game, finishing 3-for-3 with a walk, two runs scored and three RBIs. He has 21 RBIs over his last 20 games and 31 in 33 games with the Athletics. His 16 home runs represent a career high. Valencia is 14-for-31 (.452) with four homers and 11 RBIs in 10 games against the Astros this season.

--RF Josh Reddick hit his 19th home run of the season off Astros RHP Mike Fiers to lead off the fourth inning, preceding the first of two home runs from 3B Danny Valencia. The Athletics have hit back-to-back home runs four times this season. Reddick has four homers over his last nine games and is batting .286 (10-for-35) with eight RBIs in that span.

--RHP Ryan Dull earned his first career save with two hitless innings of relief. He has been scoreless over his first eight games (11 total innings) to start his career, becoming the first Oakland pitcher to start his career with as many scoreless outings since RHP Evan Scribner in 2012 (10 games).

--PH/CF Billy Burns pinch-hit in the seventh inning and logged three defensive innings after missing the previous seven games with right hamstring soreness. Burns finished 1-for-2, and is slated to return to the starting lineup on Saturday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve definitely had had a tough year and things haven’t gone the way we wanted them to go. That happens. That’s baseball. We’ve played a lot of close games and we’ve been on the other side. It’s good to be on the winning side. It definitely gives us a lot of confidence to be able to come back late in the game.” -- Oakland DH Billy Butler, after his three-run homer in the ninth inning gave the A’s a 4-2 comeback win over the White Sox on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Billy Burns (right hamstring tightness) did not play Sept. 11-17. He pinch-hit in the seventh inning and logged three defensive innings Sept. 18. He is slated to return to the starting lineup on Sept. 19.

--RHP Edward Mujica (strained right hamstring) left the Sept. 13 game, and he didn’t pitch Sept. 14-18.

--C/1B Stephen Vogt (sore groin) left the Sept. 6 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 7-17. He took batting practice for the first time Sept. 16.

--RHP Chris Bassitt (right shoulder soreness) hasn’t pitched since Aug. 26. He played catch Sept. 9. He likely will need several bullpen sessions and a simulated game before getting cleared to return.

--RHP Kendall Graveman (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24. He likely won’t pitch again this season.

--RHP Jesse Chavez (non-displaced fracture in ribs) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 16. He will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Evan Scribner (torn right lat) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 10. He will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Jesse Hahn (strained flexor tendon in right arm) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He won’t pitch again this season.

--1B Ike Davis (torn labrum in left hip) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 22. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 27.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014, broken bone in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28. He sustained the broken bone while pitching May 8 for Triple-A Nashville, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Felix Doubront

RHP Aaron Brooks

LHP Sean Nolin

RHP Cody Martin

RHP Chris Bassitt

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

LHP Drew Pomeranz

LHP/RHP Pat Venditte

RHP R.J. Alvarez

RHP Ryan Dull

RHP Arnold Leon

RHP Dan Otero

RHP Evan Scribner

LHP Daniel Coulombe

LHP Barry Zito

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

Carson Blair

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Canha

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF/OF Danny Valencia

INF Tyler Ladendorf

INF Max Muncy

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Coco Crisp

CF Billy Burns

RF Josh Reddick

OF Sam Fuld

OF Jake Smolinski

OF Jason Pridie

OF Craig Gentry