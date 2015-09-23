Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Just call it reunion Saturday for A’s left-hander Barry Zito at the O.co Coliseum.

Zito will make his first start for Oakland since 2006 against the San Francisco Giants, his former team, and he’ll face right-hander Tim Hudson, his former A’s teammate.

Zito and Hudson once were two of the A’s so-called “Big Three” starting pitchers. The other one, Mark Mulder, will also be at the O.co Coliseum on Saturday to watch their matchup. All three will be honored Sunday in a pre-game ceremony.

“It’s definitely going to be rowdy out here,” Zito said Tuesday before the A’s 8-6 loss to Texas. “I can’t be a fan that day. I got to still be a player. I won’t be able to enjoy it as much as if I was in the dugout and I didn’t have to lock it in for a game. But it’s going to be a really great experience, regardless of what happens.”

Zito played his first seven major-league seasons with Oakland, winning the American League Cy Young Award in 2002 and making the All-Star team three times. He went 102-63 with a 3.55 ERA in 222 starts for Oakland. Zito played for the Giants from 2007-2013, going 63-80. In 2012, he went 2-0 in three postseason starts during the Giants’ World Series title run. He beat St. Louis in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series, throwing 7 2/3 shutout innings, and Detroit in Game 1 of the World Series.

He sat out the 2014 season then re-signed with Oakland this year, spending the season at Triple-A Nashville.

Zito thought his season was over when he pitched an inning in Nashville’s second to last game, returning after a long stint on the Triple-A disabled list. But he was recalled by the A’s on Sept. 16.

”It’s icing,“ said Zito, who pitched an inning of relief for the A’s on Sunday at Houston. ”I came to peace with the fact that Omaha was my last start. I had an inning on a Sunday game. Monday was our last game. The team threw me a little party. I had a baseball pinata in there and a champagne shower.

“I was thinking this probably would be it. I never came out officially, and obviously still kind of seeing what happens. I was hanging out at home. I definitely didn’t think this was going to happen. This is icing. This is all bonus, triple-bonus situation right now, so I‘m enjoying it.”

Zito went 8-7 with a 3.46 ERA for Nashville, making 22 starts.

“It will be a terrific day, with Hudson pitching on the other side,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “He’ll be ready for it. He’s pitched a couple extended bullpens, one today. He’ll throw a little bit of a flat ground, maybe on Thursday, so he’ll be ready to go. And he really and truly deserves it, based on what he did this year in Triple-A, what he’s meant to this organization and to get him out here one more time in our ballpark against the Giants with our fan base, their fan base and Tim Hudson on the mound, it’s going to be a very exciting day.”

Zito hasn’t made a start for the A’s since Oct. 10, 2006, in Game 1 of the A.L. Championship Series against Detroit.

After that season, he signed a seven-year, $126 contract with San Francisco.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-87

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 16-8, 4.41 ERA) at Athletics (LHP Felix Doubront, 2-1, 5.05 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Sean Nolin gave up five runs on seven hits over five innings Tuesday night and got a no-decision in Oakland’s 8-6 loss to Texas. Nolin, making his fourth start of the season for the A‘s, struck out two and walked two. He gave up a two-run homer to Rangers 1B Mitch Moreland in the sixth inning.

--1B Mark Canha went 2-for-5 with a double, drove in a run and scored once Tuesday night against Texas. Over his past 30 games, Canha is batting .303 with seven doubles, one triple, seven home runs and 28 RBIs.

--C Josh Phegley (concussion) will not play again this season, manager Bob Melvin said. Phegley was injured Friday at Houston during batting practice when DH Billy Butler accidentally hit him in the back of the head with a bat while taking practice swings before his turn to hit. “He was just around the batting cage and got hit by a bat,” Melvin said. “ Billy Butler was just warming up, nothing intentional obviously. Every now and then things like that are going to happen. We were hoping for a short period kind of thing but it’s not.”

--RHP Chris Bassitt (sore right shoulder) will return to the rotation Thursday against Texas and make his first start since Aug. 26. “It is important for him, not only physically but psychologically, too, going into next year to get a couple starts under his belt,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “Good to have him back in the rotation. We’ve been awfully banged up there.”

--RHP Sonny Gray’s scheduled start Thursday against Texas was moved back one day to Friday against San Francisco. Gray made his previous start against Houston, which is battling Texas for the American League West championship. The Rangers will miss Oakland’s ace. Melvin said “fairness” in the race is always a consideration when he makes lineup and rotation decisions. “But first and foremost you have to take care of your guys,” Melvin added. “Our work load for Sonny has been pretty extensive this year, especially after the other day. We just felt like the best thing to do was get him an extra day. Certainly we thought long and hard about it, but in Sonny’s case we need to give him an extra day. It’s been a long season.” Gray got a no-decision Saturday in a 10-6 loss at Houston, giving up five runs and eight hits over 5 1/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It wasn’t the best-played game in the world, but again we end up coming into the ninth inning where we have a chance. At times we had good at-bats. At times we didn‘t. At times we made some good defensive plays. Other times we didn‘t.” -- Athletics manager Bob Melvin, after the 8-6 loss to the Rangers Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Josh Phegley (concussion) was injured Sept. 18. He will not play again this season.

--RHP Chris Bassitt (right shoulder soreness) hasn’t pitched since Aug. 26. He played catch Sept. 9. He will return to the rotation Sept. 24.

--RHP Edward Mujica (strained right hamstring) left the Sept. 13 game, and he didn’t pitch Sept. 14-22.

--RHP Kendall Graveman (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 20.

--RHP Jesse Chavez (non-displaced fracture in ribs) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 16. He will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Evan Scribner (torn right lat) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 10. He will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Jesse Hahn (strained flexor tendon in right arm) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He won’t pitch again this season.

--1B Ike Davis (torn labrum in left hip) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 22. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 27.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014, broken bone in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28. He sustained the broken bone while pitching May 8 for Triple-A Nashville, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Felix Doubront

RHP Aaron Brooks

LHP Sean Nolin

RHP Cody Martin

RHP Chris Bassitt

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

LHP Drew Pomeranz

LHP/RHP Pat Venditte

RHP R.J. Alvarez

RHP Ryan Dull

RHP Arnold Leon

RHP Dan Otero

RHP Evan Scribner

LHP Daniel Coulombe

LHP Barry Zito

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Carson Blair

Bryan Anderson

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Canha

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF/OF Danny Valencia

INF Tyler Ladendorf

INF Max Muncy

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Coco Crisp

CF Billy Burns

RF Josh Reddick

OF Sam Fuld

OF Jake Smolinski

OF Jason Pridie

OF Craig Gentry