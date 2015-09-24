Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Stephen Vogt had a big day on and off the field Wednesday at the O.co Coliseum.

Vogt started at first base against the Rangers, making his first appearance in the field since Sept. 6, when he took a hard foul tip off his protective cup and sustained an excruciatingly painful injury that required a trip to the hospital for tests.

Off the field, Vogt was named the 2015 Dave Stewart Community Service Award winner. Stewart, a former A’s ace, will present Vogt his award during a pregame ceremony Thursday. Earlier this month, Vogt was selected the Athletics’ nominee for the prestigious Roberto Clemente Award. He was also presented Wednesday with the Good Guy Award by the Bay Area chapter of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America for cooperation with the media.

”It’s like the Triple Crown here,“ manager Bob Melvin said before Oakland’s 10-3 loss to the Texas Rangers. ”Every award we seem to hand out, he seems to be receiving. I‘m trying to come up with different adjectives, whether it’s feather in the cap or whatever we’ve been using recently, but it just means he’s not only well thought of in our clubhouse, on the field, how he handles himself in the clubhouse as a leader, but off the field, too, for what he does in the community.

“All these traits are very rare to see in one guy being able to take home all these awards. So we’re lucky to have Stephen Vogt in our clubhouse. ”

Melvin was happy to have Vogt back on the field. Vogt started at designated hitter Sunday at Houston, and he pinch-hit Tuesday against the Rangers.

”He’s ready for it tonight,“ Melvin said before Vogt went 0-for-4. ”We feel like we gave him the proper amount of time. Obviously, he has to feel comfortable in doing it. He’s been doing a lot of early work recently to put himself in position where he could be out in the field today, and I think if all goes well there, you could see him behind the plate as soon as this weekend.

“It would be very nice. This is a guy we envisioned getting the brunt of the load behind the plate, certainly against right-handed pitching. He’s an All-Star. It would be nice to get him back in there. Now, it’s how comfortable he is with it. He’s caught some bullpens here recently, he’s done some early work, some catching fundamental work, so I think he’s ready for that. But we’ll see. This is a big step today.”

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-88

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Rangers (LHP Cole Hamels, 4-1, 3.73 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Chris Bassitt, 1-6, 2.82 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Felix Doubront (3-3) gave up a career-high-tying seven runs on eight hits, including three-run homers to 3B Adrian Beltre and SS Elvis Andrus, over 4 2/3 innings Wednesday in a 10-3 loss to Texas. He fell to 0-6 with a 12.83 ERA in nine career appearances against Texas. Doubront also allowed seven runs and a career-high three home runs in a 12-4 loss to Texas on Sept. 13. Beltre hit a three-run homer and a two-run shot off Doubront in that game at Globe Life Park.

--2B Eric Sogard hit a solo shot in the seventh Wednesday night off Rangers LHP Sam Freeman, snapping his career-high homerless streaks of 457 at-bats and 141 games. The home run was Sogard’s first since Aug. 6, 2014.

--RF Josh Reddick hit his 20th home run of the season, a solo shot off RHP Colby Lewis in the sixth inning of a 10-3 loss to Texas, but he also made two errors. It was his first career multi-error game. “There are times in your career that’s going to happen, but he went up his next at-bat and tried to get a good solid at-bat and hit the ball out of the ballpark,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “Twenty’s a nice round number.”

--C/1B Stephen Vogt started at first base Wednesday night against Texas and went 0-for-4 in a 10-3 loss. It marked his first appearance in the field since Sept. 6, when he took a hard foul tip off his protective cup and sustained an injury that required a trip to the hospital for tests. Vogt started at designated hitter Sunday at Houston and pinch-hit Tuesday against the Rangers. He is expected to resume catching during Oakland’s three-game series against San Francisco, which begins Friday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “For the most part, the cutter’s his pitch, and he just hadn’t been getting it in like he normally does.” -- Manager Bob Melvin, on LHP Felix Doubront, who was hit hard by the Rangers on Wednesday in the Athletics’ 10-3 loss.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Edward Mujica (strained right hamstring) left the Sept. 13 game, and he didn’t pitch Sept. 14-23.

--RHP Chris Bassitt (right shoulder soreness) hasn’t pitched since Aug. 26. He played catch Sept. 9. He will return to the rotation Sept. 24.

--C Josh Phegley (concussion) was injured Sept. 18. He will not play again this season.

--RHP Kendall Graveman (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 20.

--RHP Jesse Chavez (non-displaced fracture in ribs) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 16. He will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Evan Scribner (torn right lat) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 10. He will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Jesse Hahn (strained flexor tendon in right arm) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He won’t pitch again this season.

--1B Ike Davis (torn labrum in left hip) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 22. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 27.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014, broken bone in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28. He sustained the broken bone while pitching May 8 for Triple-A Nashville, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Felix Doubront

RHP Aaron Brooks

LHP Sean Nolin

RHP Cody Martin

RHP Chris Bassitt

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

LHP Drew Pomeranz

LHP/RHP Pat Venditte

RHP R.J. Alvarez

RHP Ryan Dull

RHP Arnold Leon

RHP Dan Otero

RHP Evan Scribner

LHP Daniel Coulombe

LHP Barry Zito

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Carson Blair

Bryan Anderson

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Canha

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF/OF Danny Valencia

INF Tyler Ladendorf

INF Max Muncy

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Coco Crisp

CF Billy Burns

RF Josh Reddick

OF Sam Fuld

OF Jake Smolinski

OF Jason Pridie

OF Craig Gentry