Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Josh Reddick reached a pair of milestones Wednesday night, one satisfying and one he would rather forget.

The Oakland A’s right fielder hit his 20th home run of the season in the sixth inning, a solo blast off Texas Rangers right-hander Colby Lewis. That home run came in the 2012 Gold Glove Award winner’s first at-bat since committing errors in the fourth and fifth innings for the first multi-error game of his career.

Any anger in that swing?

“No. I’ve grown and learned not to take my defense into my at-bats because that’s how you’re going to get into bad habits,” Reddick said before the Athletics’ 8-1 loss to the Rangers on Thursday. “I’ve learned not to let it get to me that much. We create enough bad habits as it is to much less take a defensive mistake into an at-bat.”

Reddick reached the 20-homer mark for the second time in his career. He had a career-high 32 homers in 2012, his first season with the A‘s. He had 12 homers in 2013 and again in 2014.

“Twenty just seems like a good number to get at for the guys who are your middle-of-the-order guys,” Reddick said. “You have your guys that can hit 30 to 40 and they seem to do that pretty much every year, but 20 seems like a good number to consider because if you’re hitting 20, you’re usually driving in 65 to 90 runs a year. Those are always two good numbers to shoot for.”

Reddick has a team-high 75 RBIs.

Reddick’s first error Wednesday came with Rangers designated hitter Prince Fielder on first. Reddick charged first baseman Mitch Moreland’s single but booted the ball, allowing Fielder to take third. The A’s outfield is in rough shape after two Raiders home games at the Coliseum to open the regular season, and the ball took a strange hop, but Reddick refused to use that as an excuse.

“That’s all on me,” Reddick said. “I know how this field plays, and I can’t be coming that aggressive. I’ve got to remember to shut it down and if the ball does do that, I’ve got to be able to field it.”

An inning later, Rangers center fielder Delino DeShields doubled down the right field line and took third when Reddick booted the ball in the Texas bullpen.

“I got too aggressive and tried to throw DeShields out at second,” Reddick said. “Just came up way too early, and the ball got by me.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-89

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: Giants (RHP Mike Leake, 10-9, 3.81 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Sonny Gray, 13-7, 2.72 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Bassitt (1-7) made his first start Thursday since Aug. 26 after recovering from a sore pitching shoulder. He gave up three runs on six hits over three innings and left after throwing 73 pitches in an 8-1 loss to Texas. After missing so much time, Bassitt was on a pitch limit. He struck out three and walked one. “I felt good,” Bassitt said. “Maybe a little rusty, and I got the ball up a little bit. I got a lot of weak fly balls that turned into hits. That happens.”

--DH Billy Butler collected his 1,400th career hit Thursday, a leadoff double in the seventh inning of an 8-1 loss to Texas. Butler has 27 doubles this season, one behind the team leader, 3B Brett Lawrie.

--SS Marcus Semien went 1-for-3 and extended his hitting streak to eight games with a fifth-inning single Thursday. He is one game shy of his career high, set Aug. 4-14 this season.

--C Stephen Vogt was chosen the Jim “Catfish” Hunter Award winner for the second consecutive season in a vote by his teammates and coaches. The award honors a player whose performance on the field and conduct in the clubhouse exemplifies the late Hunter’s courage, leadership and competitive spirit. Vogt is the first A’s player to win the award in consecutive years and only the second player to win it twice, joining Mark Ellis. Vogt made his first appearance in the field Wednesday, starting at first base, since Sept. 6 when he sustained a painful groin injury. He was out of the lineup Thursday, but A’s manager Bob Melvin said he expects Vogt to start at catcher Friday night against the Giants. “I think all things point to him being ready for tomorrow’s game,” Melvin said.

--RHP Edward Mujica (strained right hamstring) pitched his first bullpen session Wednesday since being injured Sept. 13. “I‘m reasonably confident that he’s going to be able to get in a game here before the season’s over,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “When, I‘m not sure, but I know he wants to get back and pitch some games before it’s all said and done.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “To be recognized as a character person, that’ll go further in life than any homer runs or RBIs will. I think those things mean more to me than anything else.” -- C Stephen Vogt, on winning the Jim “Catfish” Hunter Award winner for the second year in a row.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Edward Mujica (strained right hamstring) left the Sept. 13 game, and he didn’t pitch Sept. 14-24. He threw a bullpen session Sept. 23, and he is expected to pitch again this season.

--RHP Chris Bassitt (right shoulder soreness) hasn’t pitched since Aug. 26. He played catch Sept. 9. He returned to make a start Sept. 24.

--C Josh Phegley (concussion) was injured Sept. 18. He will not play again this season.

--RHP Kendall Graveman (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 20.

--RHP Jesse Chavez (non-displaced fracture in ribs) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 16. He will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Evan Scribner (torn right lat) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 10. He will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Jesse Hahn (strained flexor tendon in right arm) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He won’t pitch again this season.

--1B Ike Davis (torn labrum in left hip) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 22. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 27.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014, broken bone in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28. He sustained the broken bone while pitching May 8 for Triple-A Nashville, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Felix Doubront

RHP Aaron Brooks

LHP Sean Nolin

RHP Cody Martin

RHP Chris Bassitt

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

LHP Drew Pomeranz

LHP/RHP Pat Venditte

RHP R.J. Alvarez

RHP Ryan Dull

RHP Arnold Leon

RHP Dan Otero

RHP Evan Scribner

LHP Daniel Coulombe

LHP Barry Zito

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Carson Blair

Bryan Anderson

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Canha

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF/OF Danny Valencia

INF Tyler Ladendorf

INF Max Muncy

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Coco Crisp

CF Billy Burns

RF Josh Reddick

OF Sam Fuld

OF Jake Smolinski

OF Jason Pridie

OF Craig Gentry