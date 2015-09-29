Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Barry Zito will start Wednesday’s game against the Angels, likely the final start and appearance of his major league career.

Zito is replacing Sonny Gray, who was scratched because of tightness in his left hip. Zito will be pitching on three-days’ rest, coming off his start against Tim Hudson and the Giants on Saturday.

“I asked him if he was up for it, and he was very up for it,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said.

Zito spent the entire season at Triple-A Nashville before being called up last week, which was a surprise to many. Until the turn of events Monday, it was believed that the Hudson game would be Zito’s final major league start. Now Zito is getting another start he probably never thought he’d get.

“When you look at him come off the field (against the Giants Saturday), you (Zito) are thinking it’s certainly the last time you’re ever going to start,‘’ Melvin said. ”Potentially there may be an outing out of the bullpen. To start again, this is going to be a very motivated guy. So you kind of throw rest and pitch counts out the window with a guy like him.‘’

Zito is 165-143 with a 4.04 ERA in 15 seasons with the A’s and Giants. His best season came with Oakland in 2002 when he went 23-5 with a 2.75 ERA and one the American League Cy Young award.

Gray has been shut down for the season after going 14-7 with a 2.73 ERA.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 65-92

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: A’s (RHP Chris Bassitt, 1-7, 3.07 ERA) at Angels (RHP Nick Tropeano, 2-2, 4.35 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Bassitt will start Tuesday against the Angels. Bassitt is just 1-7 this season, but his ERA of 3.07 ranks seventh in the American League among pitchers with at least 75 innings pitched. He has faced the Angels once in his career, throwing two scoreless innings in relief earlier this season.

--RHP Sonny Gray will has been scratched from his scheduled start Wednesday against the Angels because of tightness in his left hip and has been shut down of the season. He finished 14-7 with a 2.73 ERA. He’ll be replaced Wednesday by LHP Barry Zito.

--C Bryan Anderson made his first major league start at catcher Monday since Sept. 26, 2013 when playing for the White Sox. Anderson, who spent most of the season playing for the A’s Triple-A team in Nashville, went 1-for-3 Monday against the Angels.

--LHP Felix Doubront gave up four runs on five hits and four walks in six innings Monday against the Angels, getting a no-decision. “I thought that was as well as he’s thrown the ball in quite some time,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “Velocity looked better, he looked like he was sharper, more life on the ball. I thought he threw the ball really well.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “When you play close games like that it shows up. We’ve seen it often this year. It comes down to us not getting a big hit late in the game, making an error, and them getting a big hit.” -- A’s manager Bob Melvin, of his club’s failures in key situations late in games.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Danny Valencia (sore left elbow) left the Sept. 27 game. X-rays were negative. He started Sept. 28.

--RHP Sonny Gray (sore left hip) left the Sept. 25 game after six innings. He was scratched from his next scheduled start Sept. 30 and has been shut down for the rest of the season.

--C Josh Phegley (concussion) was injured Sept. 18. He will not play again this season.

--RHP Kendall Graveman (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 20.

--RHP Jesse Chavez (non-displaced fracture in ribs) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 16. He will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Evan Scribner (torn right lat) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 10. He will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Jesse Hahn (strained flexor tendon in right arm) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He won’t pitch again this season.

--1B Ike Davis (torn labrum in left hip) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 22. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 27.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014, broken bone in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28. He sustained the broken bone while pitching May 8 for Triple-A Nashville, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 19.

