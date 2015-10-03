Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- The A’s might not have known what to expect when they tapped third baseman Danny Valencia off the waiver wire in early August, but they were one of the few teams in baseball that was able to roll the dice and anoint him their cleanup hitter.

Valencia has made the most of the opportunity.

He hit his 17th home run of the season, and his 10th in 45 games with Oakland, to help beat the Seattle Mariners 4-2 on Friday night. His two-run shot in the eighth broke a 2-2 tie.

“I was trying to be short and punch it in that situation,” Valencia said. “I don’t know. Sometimes you do stuff that you can’t explain.”

It was hard for the A’s to explain why they picked up Valencia off waivers on Aug. 3 and immediately made him their everyday third baseman and cleanup hitter, but he’s provided enough evidence to support the move. Valencia had three hits in Friday’s win and is now hitting .287 since being picked up.

Valencia’s power has given the A’s an offensive boost, and Oakland could be looking to continue the relationship beyond this season.

“They gave me an opportunity to play every day, they put me in the cleanup spot, and I think I’ve rewarded them for it,” he said. “I‘m glad I got the opportunity and made the most of it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 67-93

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: A’s (LHP Sean Nolin, 1-2, 5.25 ERA) at Mariners (LHP Roenis Elias, 5-8, 3.89 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Sam Fuld barely avoided his fifth error of the season on a misplayed ball in the corner during Friday’s fifth inning. Fuld overran a high fly ball from Seattle C Jesus Sucre and had the ball glance off his mitt when he reached back for it. The play was ruled a double, and starting pitcher Aaron Brooks was charged with an earned run when Sucre scored on a Nelson Cruz single.

--DH Billy Butler extended his hitting streak to seven games with a fourth-inning single. Butler has gone 8-for-25 during the streak. Despite his late surge -- he hit .316 in September -- Butler is on the way to establishing a career-low batting average. After Friday’s game, he was hitting .253; he hit a career-low .271 last season.

--RF Josh Reddick struck out on each of his first two at-bats Friday, ending the first and third innings. He was so frustrated after striking out swinging in the third that Reddick threw his helmet and punched something inside the visiting clubhouse. That seemed to snap Reddick out of his funk, as he singled on each of his next two at-bats.

--3B Danny Valencia had three hits, two RBIs and scored twice in the A’s 4-2 win over Seattle. His two-run homer was his 17th of the season and his 10th since being picked up off waivers on Aug. 3.

--LHP Sean Nolin made his first start after the Sept. 1 call-ups against Seattle, and on Saturday he is scheduled to face the Mariners again. The 25-year-old southpaw gave up three runs off five hits over six innings the last time he faced Seattle, suffering a loss. He went 1-0 over his next four starts before getting tagged for seven hits and five runs (three earned) in 2 1/3 innings to take the loss his last time out.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Drew Pomeranz (sprained AC joint in left shoulder) was deemed out for the season Sept. 29. The club sent him home to Oakland to have an MRI exam performed on his shoulder Sept. 30. Results will be available Oct. 2.

--RHP Sonny Gray (sore left hip) left the Sept. 25 game. He was scratched from his scheduled Sept. 30 start and was shut down for the rest of the season.

--C Josh Phegley (concussion) was injured Sept. 18. He will not play again this season.

--C Carson Blair (torn left meniscus) underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 30.

--RHP Kendall Graveman (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 20.

--RHP Jesse Chavez (non-displaced fracture in ribs) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 16. He will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Evan Scribner (torn right lat) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 10. He will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Jesse Hahn (strained flexor tendon in right arm) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He won’t pitch again this season.

--1B Ike Davis (torn labrum in left hip) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 22. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 27.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014, broken bone in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28. He sustained the broken bone while pitching May 8 for Triple-A Nashville, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

LHP Felix Doubront

RHP Aaron Brooks

LHP Sean Nolin

RHP Cody Martin

RHP Chris Bassitt

LHP Barry Zito

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

LHP Drew Pomeranz

LHP/RHP Pat Venditte

RHP R.J. Alvarez

RHP Ryan Dull

RHP Arnold Leon

RHP Dan Otero

RHP Evan Scribner

LHP Daniel Coulombe

RHP Sonny Gray

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Bryan Anderson

Josh Phegley

Carson Blair

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Canha

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF/OF Danny Valencia

INF Tyler Ladendorf

INF Max Muncy

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Coco Crisp

CF Billy Burns

RF Josh Reddick

OF Sam Fuld

OF Jake Smolinski

OF Jason Pridie

OF Craig Gentry