Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Oakland Athletics were competitive in their series with the Chicago White Sox, but won only one of four at home to open the season.

As Oakland travels to open a set with the Seattle Mariners, the lingering question centers around the team’s offense, which hit .212 against White Sox pitching.

“This team is going to hit,” Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt said. “We happened to run into four very good pitchers but we’ll catch our stride.”

The good news for Oakland fans is the improved quality of the bullpen, a sore spot last year when Oakland lost late leads and were a franchise-worst 19-35 in one-run games. Liam Hendricks’ four-run ninth Thursday notwithstanding, the bullpen has been much better.

“The front office did a great job at identifying the issue and brought in experienced guys,” Athletics manager Bob Melvin said. “We feel good about it.”

Oakland starters delivered three quality starts, with the lone poor start belonging to left-hander Rich Hill, who only found out the day of the game he would be Oakland’s Opening Day pitcher.

“You put it behind you and expect to get better,” Melvin said. “We played three close games and one that got away. We have guys with track records. I expect us to come around.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 1-3

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Athletics (LHP Eric Surkamp, 0-0, 10.81 ERA in 2015) at Mariners (RHP Taijuan Walker, 11-8, 4.56 ERA in 2015)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kendall Graveman (0-1) took the loss Thursday despite a solid effort. He gave up two runs and three hits in 5 1/3 innings against the White Sox. He walked one and struck out four. Graveman lost 12 pounds earlier this week due to a nasty bout of stomach flu. He still wasn’t feeling his best before the game, but he was able to keep the White Sox off the board through five innings despite two Oakland errors.

--INF Jed Lowrie served as designated Thursday to give him a partial day off. He later entered the game at shortstop and finished 0-for-4.

--LHP Sean Doolittle remains the Athletics’ closer despite RHP Ryan Madson earning the save Wednesday night. “We sat down and discussed roles,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “Ideally it would be (John) Axford in the seventh, (Ryan) Madson in the eighth and Doolittle in the ninth. That doesn’t mean we’re not going to make adjustments.”

--LHP Felix Doubront is getting a second opinion on his sprained left elbow, putting future plans on hold for the time being. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list Monday with an injury to his left ulnar collateral ligament, and surgery is a possibility due to fibrous tearing.

--LHP Eric Surkamp will be called up from Triple-A Nashville on Friday to start that night against the Mariners in Seattle, manager Bob Melvin said. Surkamp will pitch in place of LHP Felix Doubront, who went on the 15-day disabled list Monday with an injury to his left elbow. Surkamp went 2-1 with a 3.60 ERA in six spring training appearances and had a strong outing against the Giants in Oakland’s final exhibition game, taking over in the second inning for Doubront, who had to leave the game. “We have some options, but certainly the way he’s pitched, we’ll try to ride that confidence,” Melvin said. Surkamp, who was drafted in the sixth round by San Francisco in 2012, is 4-3 with a 6.47 ERA in 43 major league appearances, including seven starts.

--OF Andrew Lambo is the likely candidate to be sent down to make room for LHP Eric Surkamp, who will be called up to start Friday in Seattle. Lambo is hitless in his lone at-bat this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I felt all right, and I got through it. There are times you aren’t going to be 100 percent, like late in the year, and you have to find a way to go out and compete.” -- RHP Kendall Graveman, who threw 5 1/3 innings in a loss to the White Sox on Thursday, days after he was sick with the flu.