Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

A’s OF Crisp finally feeling ‘normal’

SEATTLE -- For most of the past two seasons, A’s veteran Coco Crisp has spent as much quality time in the training room and batting cage as he has in Oakland’s lineup.

He’s hoping that will change this season, and the early returns are promising.

Finally healthy and able to resume his usual batting stance, Crisp turned in one of his most productive series in a long time during the three-game sweep in Seattle. He capped it off with the game-winning home run in the top of Sunday’s 10th inning.

“(My body) feels normal,” the 36-year-old leadoff hitter said after smacking a solo shot that broke a tie on the way to the 2-1 win. “When you try to switch things up when you’re accustomed to them being a certain way, it makes it tough. Hopefully, I can continue to be in this state of health.”

Ongoing health concerns, particularly a sore neck, forced Crisp to try and alter his batting stance over parts of the past two seasons. During the spring, he went back to his old stance and started to have some success.

His home run Sunday was the first he’d hit since August 2014.

“I feel good,” he said. “Last year, and the year before, I was battling stuff that makes it tough. When you’re not 100 percent healthy, you have to change things up. The last couple of years, I couldn’t even turn my neck.”

His towering shot in the 10th inning Sunday craned a lot of necks inside Seattle’s Safeco Field.

”That’s what he does,“ manager Bob Melvin said. ”He’s a unique guy that can hit home runs from the leadoff spot (in the lineup). He has a flare for the dramatic; (he) can run.

“We’re finally seeing him healthy and confident, and he had a big impact these last couple games.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 4-3

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Angels (RHP Nick Tropeano, 3-2, 3.82 ERA in 2015) at A’s (RHP Sonny Gray, 1-0, 1.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Coco Crisp got another start in the leadoff spot Sunday, and it paid off. He followed his two-hit, two-steal performance by hitting the game-winning homer in the top of the 10th inning of a 2-1 win. It was Crisp’s first homer since Aug. 27, 2014.

--SS Marcus Semien hit a solo home run in Sunday’s eighth inning, snapping him out of an 0-for-9 funk as he tied the score 1-1. It was Semien’s sixth home run in 20 games against Seattle. He’s hit five home runs in 10 games played at Seattle’s Safeco Field.

--2B Jed Lowrie had another costly error Sunday, giving him three errors in the three-game series at Seattle. Lowrie botched a two-out ground ball in the sixth, allowing the first run of the game to score.

--RHP Chris Bassitt matched Seattle starter Felix Hernandez by throwing seven solid innings Sunday, although he had to settle for a no-decision. Bassitt allowed one unearned run off three hits and left the game with Oakland trailing 1-0.

--RHP Sonny Gray overcame a bout with food poisoning to throw seven innings of three-hit, one run ball in his delayed 2016 debut last week. Gray is scheduled to be back on the mound Monday, when Oakland opens a three-game series with the Angels. The A’s hope he can show more control than he did in his April 6 start, when Gray struck out five but walked four.

--2B Eric Sogard was sent on a rehab assignment to Class A Stockton. Sogard went on the 15-day disabled list April 4 retroactive to March 28. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ve hit a few of them in my career. When you hit one, it always feels good to make solid contact.” -- CF Coco Crisp, who hit the game-winning homer in the 10th inning Sunday. It was Crisp’s first home run since Aug. 27, 2014.

=