Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- As the Oakland Athletics boarded a late night flight for Toronto, they pocketed six road wins to begin the season.

Though Oakland last achieved it as recently as 2013, it is only the third in the franchise’s history since it moved from Kansas City.

So naturally people wondered if there was any explanation for being able to win away from home.

“I don’t know,” Chris Coghlan said after hitting a two-run home run in Thursday’s 7-3 win against the Yankees in New York. “That’s what’s cool about baseball, you can’t explain everything. Everybody wants to box you in. Everybody wants to try to think they know, what’s best. You just can’t explain a lot of things. It’s just one of those things where we’ve played well on the road and hope to continue to do that because we got another seven more on this trip.”

The timing of playing so well on the road is also well-placed for Oakland. The 15 runs the Athletics scored in the three games in New York were the beginning of a stretch of 19 out of 25 games in the Eastern Time Zone and this trip increases in difficulty with a weekend in Toronto followed by four games in Detroit.

Then after six games at home against Houston and Seattle, it’s another long flight for Oakland with three games in Baltimore, Boston and Tampa Bay.

Whether or not Oakland will be answering questions about playing well on the road by then is unknown but it beats the alternative.

“We’re just playing games,” Athletics manager Bob Melvin said. “We’re trying to win games. We’d like to play better at home as well but we’ll take every one we can get no matter where we are.”

And perhaps Melvin’s comments are the simplest way to explain what has happened outside of Oakland for his team.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-7

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Athletics (RHP Sonny Gray, 2-1, 2.33 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Aaron Sanchez, 1-0, 1.35 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Sonny Gray will make his fourth start Friday when the Athletics open their series with the Blue Jays. Gray last pitched Saturday against Kansas City, when he allowed two runs and seven hits over six innings of a 5-3 win. Gray is 9-2 with a 2.08 ERA in 13 career April starts and 1-1 with a 2.25 ERA in three career starts against the Blue Jays.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder surgery in July 2015) will continue his rehab assignment Monday when he pitches for Triple-A Nashville. Alvarez started his rehab assignment Wednesday when he threw 30 pitches over three innings for Class A Stockton and 15 more pitches in the bullpen. Manager Bob Melvin said Alvarez’s next rehab start will be the same length and pitch count.

--INF Eric Sogard’s left knee surgery on Wednesday consisted of Dr. James Andrews removing loose bodies from the knee. Sogard is expected to be sidelined for six to six eight weeks. He has been on the disabled list for a strained neck, but he injured his knee while rehabbing.

--3B Danny Valencia missed Thursday’s game due to a strained left hamstring and had it treated before the game. After Thursday’s game, manager Bob Melvin said Valencia would be placed on the disabled list. Valencia was injured sliding into home plate in the fourth inning Wednesday when he attempted to score on a fly ball to left field by 1B Yonder Alonso.

--INF Tyler Landendorf is a possible replacement on Oakland’s active roster for 3B Danny Valencia, who is headed to the disabled list. Landendorf made Oakland’s Opening Day roster last season but only played a total of 33 games in 2015 due to injuries. Ladendorf can be used at virtually all infield and outfield positions and is batting .240 in 12 games for Triple-A Nashville this season.

--LHP Rich Hill reached double digits in strikeouts for the 10th time in his career Thursday when he struck out 10 over six innings at Yankee Stadium. Hill came within one of his career high for strikeouts set June 7, 2007, when he was with the Chicago Cubs. Hill struck out seven of New York’s nine starters and highlighted his outing by fanning RF Carlos Beltran three times on curveballs to end innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(LHP Rich Hill) kept them off-balance. He was throwing different pitches, different angles. Whenever you see a guy like (Yankees RF Carlos Beltran) that has been swinging the bat as well as he has and give him a tough night, it means he was throwing the ball probably as well as we’ve seen.” -- Manager Bob Melvin, after Hill fanned Beltran three times while pitching the A’s to a 7-3 win over New York.