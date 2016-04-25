Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- A certain reality settled in for the Oakland Athletics over the past two games. They had been on a roll and now there have been a couple of bumps.

After winning the opener of a three-game series at Rogers Centre 8-5 over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday, they were on a six-game winning streak.

Not only that, they had won their first seven road games of the season, including three at Yankee Stadium before they traveled to Toronto.

And in their final two home games before departing on the current 10-game trip they had defeated the 2015 World Series champion Kansas City Royals.

Then the Blue Jays got busy and beat them 9-3 on Saturday and 6-3 on Sunday.

Now they have lost two in a row as they open a four-game series against the Detroit Tigers Monday at Comerica Park.

The A’s still feel like they are swinging the bats well enough.

”I feel like the last two days we had a lot of hard-hit outs, they just weren’t falling for us,“ catcher Stephen Vogt said after the loss on Sunday. ”We’re getting good, consistent at-bats and we’re making pitchers work and that’s all you can ask for.

“Obviously we’re frustrated but we’re 4-2 on this road trip and we’re looking to finish it above .500 in Detroit.”

After A’s left-hander Eric Surkamp allowed six earned runs in 4 2/3 innings on Sunday, there might be some consideration of making an adjustment in the starting rotation.

“Maybe not the best we’ve seen him,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “They squared him up a few times.”

As far as bumping him from the rotation, Melvin would only say, “We look at things after every series. We’ll put our heads together and see what we think going into the next one.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-9

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Athletics (RHP Kendall Graveman, 1-1, 2.04 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 3-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kendall Graveman will make his fourth start of the season Monday in the opener of a four-game series against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. He has allowed four or fewer hits in each of his first three starts. He won his most recent start, 5-2 over the Yankees in New York, to end a career-high six-game losing streak dating to last season when he allowed three hits, three walks and one run while striking out eight in 6 1/3 innings. He won in his only career appearance against the Tigers at Detroit June 2, 5-3, when he allowed eight hits, two walks and three runs in 6 innings. He struck out one.

--INF/OF Tyler Ladendorf made his first appearance of the season Sunday when he started at second base in the 6-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He went 0-for-2 before leaving the game for a pinch hitter in the seventh inning. He was recalled from Triple-A Nashville Friday when INF Danny Valencia (hamstring) was put on the 15-day disabled list.

--INF/OF Chris Coghlan hit his fourth homer of the season in the seventh inning Sunday in the 6-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. It was his second homer of the three-game series and his third in his past four games. He has hit safely in six of his past seven games.

--OF Josh Reddick hit his fourth homer of the season in the sixth inning Sunday in the 6-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. It was his 11th career homer against Toronto in 37 games. The only team he has homered against more is Texas. He has 12 career homers against the Rangers.

--LHP Eric Surkamp gave up six earned runs over 4 2/3 innings in the 6-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday. It is the highest total he has allowed in a start since he gave up seven against the Cincinnati Reds on July 23, 2013. He has failed to pitch at least six innings in 10 consecutive starts. “Tough lineup for him, a lot of good right-handed hitters with some power,” manager Bob Melvin said. “You get through one and there’s just as dangerous a one behind him.” Said Surkamp: “I actually felt today I was more on the glove than I had been my first couple of starts. I just got my (butt) kicked. That’s pretty much all there is to it. They’re a good lineup. You make mistakes, they’re going to make you pay for it. The middle of that order is probably the best in baseball. Just a tough lineup when you’re not on top of your game.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I actually felt today that I was more on the glove than I had been my first couple of starts. I just got my butt kicked. That’s pretty much all there is to it. They’re a good lineup. You make mistakes, they’re going to make you pay for it. The middle of that order is probably the best in baseball. Just a tough lineup when you’re not on top of your game.” -- LHP Eric Surkamp, who allowed two home runs among nine hits and six runs in 4 2/3 innings against the Blue Jays Sunday.

