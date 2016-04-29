Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Marcus Semien has done all he can to correct the mistakes he made last season. The hard work is paying major dividends.

Semien hit 15 home runs in his first season with Oakland, but that was overshadowed by his fielding miscues. He made a major league-high 35 errors last season -- eight more than the second player on the list (former Washington Nationals shortstop Ian Desmond).

As the first month of the season winds down, Semien has drastically cut down on the bobbles and bad throws. He’s made two errors, justifying the faith the organization put in him.

“Between last year and this year, it’s a different guy,” said manager Bob Melvin, whose team returns from a 10-game road trip this weekend to face division rival Houston. “It’s really the second half of last year and then spring training to where he is right now, it’s leaps and bounds as much as anybody I’ve seen at the big-league level. He’s had to work awfully hard to do it. I don’t recall being around anybody in the big leagues that has worked as hard as he has and continued to play every day.”

Semien works extensively on fielding drills with third-base coach Ron Washington once he arrives at the ballpark.

“He keeps himself in great shape,” Melvin said. “He’s more on a maintenance program now. Last year, it was a pretty strict program he was going through that took up a lot of his time. It’s certainly a credit to Wash and what he does but also a credit to Marcus.”

In spite of the errors, Semien still made enough plays and showed enough range that he finished with a positive defensive WAR last year (1.4).

He showed some pop in his bat after being acquired from the Chicago White Sox prior to last season, hitting those 15 home runs while batting .257 in 155 games.

Semien is hitting only .192 in the opening month but he has provided a long-ball threat from the No. 9 spot. He blasted his team-high fifth home run on Tuesday, ending a 3-for-33 slump in the process.

“He’s got power. No doubt about it. We saw that last year,” Melvin said. “Now, knowing the league a little more and playing every day, he’s got a better idea of how he’s going to be attacked. Even when he goes into some mini-slumps, he’s always got the power where one swing of the bat can get you a run.”

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-12

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Astros (RHP Mike Fiers, 2-1, 5.73 ERA) at Athletics (LHP Sean Madaea, 0-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Sean Manaea will make his major league debut when he starts Friday’s game against Houston. The 24-year-old Manaea has been dominant in three Triple-A starts at Nashville, going 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA. He has 21 strikeouts in 18 innings. Manager Bob Melvin hopes that Manaea will become a fixture in the rotation. “We think he’s ready to go,” he said. “He wouldn’t be coming here if we didn’t think he had the ability to stay here for a while.”

--RHP Henderson Alvarez will continue his rehab assignment with Class-A Stockton on Saturday. He’s scheduled to throw four innings and approximately 60 pitches. He gave up an unearned run in a two-inning appearance with Triple-A Nashville on Moday. Alvarez had shoulder surgery last summer and the A’s are hoping he can join the rotation sometime next month.

--RHP Chris Bassitt allowed seven runs and 10 hits in 3 2/3 innings in a loss to Detroit on Thursday. Bassitt also pitched poorly in his previous start when he gave up six runs on nine hits in five innings to Toronto. Manager Bob Melvin was also concerned that Bassitt’s fastball velocity dropped to around 90 MPH during the latter stages of Thursday’s outing. “It’s one thing when you know you’ve got to eat some innings up for your team, it’s another thing when you’re just throwing too many pitches,” Melvin said. “I didn’t want to go too far with it.”

--2B Jed Lowrie continued his strong start by reaching base four times on Thursday. Lowrie is now hitting .325 while bouncing around the lineup. He’s hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games after batting .222 with Houston a year ago. The only thing missing is his power stroke, as he’s in the midst of a career-long 22-game homerless streak. “He’s been our most consistent hitter up to this point,” manager Bob Melvin said.

--RHP Ryan Madson pitched a scoreless inning at Detroit on Thursday. The team’s main closer needed some work, as he hadn’t pitched since converting his seventh save opportunity against Toronto on Friday. Madson, whose ERA dropped to 1.69, has not allowed an earned run in 10 of his 11 appearances.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He just struggled. That was the first time we’ve seen him throw 40 pitches in an inning. I just didn’t want to risk sending him out there again. We had to cover a lot of the game with our bullpen but that’s our guy and you want to make sure he’s healthy come the next time around.” -- A’s manager Bob Melvin, on RHP Sonny Gray after a loss Thursday.