Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND -- The Oakland Athletics welcome in the New York Yankees for a four-game series beginning Thursday. The A’s swept the Yankees in a three-game series in April. This will be the only time the Yankees come to Oakland this year and also completes the season series between the two.

The A’s enter with a four-game win streak that included a three-game sweep of the Texas Rangers. It was quite the series for the A’s who claimed a thrilling win Tuesday night with a Khris Davis walk-off grand slam. They followed that up with one of the more complete games of the year in an 8-1 drubbing that included a three-run first and a four-run eighth.

The A’s rotation for the Yankees will be right-hander Kendall Graveman (1-5, 5.84), righty Sonny Gray (3-4, 5.84), lefty Sean Manaea (1-1, 7.91) and Jesse Hahn (1-1, 3.38).

The A’s have had a recent power surge with 14 homes runs over the last six games. They hit just six over the previous 11.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-22

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Ivan Nova, 2-1, 3.70 ERA) at A’s (RHP Kendall Graveman, 1-5, 5.84 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Khris Davis has enjoyed his time at the plate lately. Davis has four home runs over the last two days, including a walk-off grand slam Tuesday night. He went 2-for-2 in Wednesday’s 8-1 win over Texas that included a homer, two runs scored, an RBI and two walks. He is batting .263 with nine home runs and 20 RBIs over his last 14 games.

--3B Danny Valencia is also on a tear offensively. He hit three home runs in Sunday’s 7-6 win at Tampa Bay and is now hitting .455 with six home runs and 12 RBIs in nine games since returning from the disabled list. He went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and scored two runs in Wednesday’s win over the Rangers.

--OF Josh Reddick, who will be a free agent at season’s end, continues to hit the ball well. He is batting .455 over his last 13 games with five multi-hit games. He’s batting .375 over his last 24 games and that includes a .400 clip in May.

--SS Marcus Semien, whose play at short has improved tremendously this season under the tutelage of coach Ron Washington, is enjoying a nice offensive run lately. After a 2-for-4 Wednesday, he’s now hitting .302 with eight RBIs in his last 13 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Being more comfortable and more familiar with my surroundings and experience, too,” -- Oakland outfielder Khris Davis said of his recent power surge of nine home runs in his last 15 games.