Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Oakland Athletics are playing it safe with Henderson Alvarez.

The question is: How conservative will they be with Daniel Mengden?

With Sonny Gray having gone on the disabled list Sunday with a strained trapezius, the A's suddenly have an opening in their rotation for Wednesday's game at Seattle.

A week ago, that spot might have been projected as a nice launching pad for Alvarez, who has been brought along slowly following offseason shoulder surgery.

Alvarez had pitched well enough at Triple-A to warrant a promotion, but he experienced some discomfort in the right shoulder in his most recent start for Nashville, raising a red flag in the A's plans.

Now the organization turns its attention to Mengden, an up-and-comer who began the season at Double-A Midland.

He's been rising with a bullet. In fact, he has outpitched Alvarez at Triple-A since a promotion this month, having allowed just two earned runs in 27 innings after being almost equally as impressive (two earned runs in 23 innings) at Midland.

Under normal circumstances, the A's would like to see more of the 23-year-old at Nashville. But there is that opening Wednesday night, and Mengden, who pitched Friday, would be right on schedule if he were promoted to fill it.

A future rotation of Gray, Rich Hill, Sean Manaea, Alvarez and Mengden appears to be in the works.

It might play out sooner than the A's had expected.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-26

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Athletics (LHP Rich Hill, 6-3, 2.54 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Taijuan Walker, 2-3, 2.95 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Rich Hill will attempt to add to his recent winning ways, and at the same time continue his dominance of the Mariners, when the A's open a road trip in Seattle on Monday. Hill has been brilliant in his last six starts, allowing four or fewer hits in each outing while holding opposing hitters to a .143 average. He is 5-1 with a 1.96 ERA in those games. Hill was the winning pitcher April 9 at Seattle, making him 3-0 with a 1.78 ERA in his career (10 appearances, three starts) against the Mariners.

--RHP Jesse Hahn was a victim of a manager overusing his bullpen Sunday in a 5-4 loss to the Yankees. Hahn had limited the Yankees to two runs on four hits through five innings before giving up consecutive one-out singles to LF Brett Gardner and DH Carlos Beltran in the sixth. The A's led 3-2 at the time. Oakland manager Bob Melvin allowed Hahn to pitch to Yankees C Brian McCann, who earlier had homered, and the young right-hander recorded a strikeout for a second out. However, Melvin then pulled Hahn after just 73 pitches, and RHP John Axford gave up two consecutive hits to blow the lead. In the end, Hahn was handed his second defeat of the season.

--RHP Sonny Gray was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday, retroactive to Saturday, because of a strained trapezius. Gray took a cortisone shot in the neck area after his fifth consecutive subpar effort Friday in an 8-3 loss to the Yankees. Gray has recorded a 10.38 ERA in those five games.

--CF Billy Burns hates to see the Yankees go. Burns had two hits, stole two bases and scored three runs in Sunday's loss. He finished the seven-game season series against the Yankees 9-for-27 (.333) with two doubles and two triples. His career average against New York stands at .356.

--LF Khris Davis didn't start Sunday in Oakland's 5-4 loss to the Yankees because of tightness in his right forearm. Davis was removed from the Saturday game because of the ailment. He was able to pinch-hit in the eighth inning Sunday, and he grounded out against Yankees LHP Andrew Miller. Athletics manager Bob Melvin said he hoped to be able to use Davis as a DH in the series opener at Seattle on Monday.

--LHP Daniel Coulombe was promoted from Triple-A Nashville to fill the roster spot created when the A's placed RHP Sonny Gray (strained trapezius) on the disabled list Sunday. He got right into the action Sunday, pitching two hitless innings in Oakland's loss to the Yankees. The reliever spent one day in the majors earlier this month, allowing three runs in two innings at Boston on May 10. He struck out five in two innings (no runs allowed) in two appearances at Triple-A Nashville after being demoted on May 11.

--C Josh Phegley went a combined 4-for-8 in his first two rehab games for Triple-A Nashville on Saturday and Sunday. Phegley has been out May 10 since due to a sore right knee.

QUOTE TO NOTE: "He did great. It was unfortunate that we didn't hold on for him." -- C Stephen Vogt, on RHP Jesse Hahn, who left the Sunday game against the Yankees with a lead but wound up charged with a loss.