Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Athletics had another of those “oh, no, not again” moments during Sunday’s 4-2 win over the Detroit Tigers.

Heart rates went up when A’s manager Bob Melvin and trainer Walt Horn ran to the mound to examine the club’s hottest pitcher, left-hander Rich Hill, during the seventh inning of a game Oakland led 3-2.

Turns out, Melvin and his staff had been monitoring Hill closely since the fourth inning, when he first acknowledged to having some soreness in his groin.

When Melvin saw Hill take a walk around the mound after throwing his third pitch to Jose Iglesias with one out and one on in the seventh, a decision was made to be conservative and pull the eight-game winner from the game.

Three A’s relievers combined to retire all eight Tigers they faced to save Hill’s win.

Afterward, the best news of all was that a team that recently lost right-hander Sonny Gray (strained right trapezius) and right fielder Josh Reddick (broken left thumb) probably had dodged a bullet with Hill.

Melvin labeled the strain “mild.”

Hill noted after the game that he fully expects to make his next start, which is scheduled for Saturday in Houston.

Hill won his fifth consecutive start Sunday, a stretch during which he’s recorded a 1.97 ERA.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-29

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Twins (RHP Ervin Santana, 1-3, 4.17 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Kendall Graveman, 1-6, 5.36 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kendall Graveman can only hope the unfamiliarity of Minnesota Twins hitters with his pitching style will help him end a recent slump when he opens a three-game home series Monday night. Graveman has never faced the Twins. He’ll take the mound in the wake of five losses and a 7.36 ERA in his last six starts. He’s won just once in his last 17 starts dating back to last July.

--LHP Rich Hill had to be pulled from Sunday’s win over the Detroit Tigers with one out in the seventh inning with a mild groin strain. Thanks to a three-run A’s rally in the bottom of the sixth, he was in position to record his eighth victory of the season, and the Oakland bullpen saved it for him. Hill said afterward he considered the injury to be minor and he fully expects to make his next start Saturday in Houston.

--DH Billy Butler came through with his second big hit in two days Sunday, blooping a two-run, pinch-hit single to cap a three-run rally that helped produce Oakland’s second consecutive win. Butler ignited a five-run inning with a two-run single as the starting first baseman in Saturday’s win. This time, he was held out of the starting lineup until manager Bob Melvin found a choice spot against a left-handed pitcher, and that came in the sixth inning. Butler is now hitting .293 (12-for-41) against lefties this season.

--LHP Eric Surkamp will be promoted from Triple-A Nashville to start Tuesday’s game against the Minnesota Twins. Surkamp is 0-3 in five starts this season. He’s been demoted to the minors after each of his last two, including a 2 2/3-inning outing at Boston in his most recent assignment on May 11.

--RHP Zach Neal has been demoted to the bullpen in the wake of his poor start Wednesday at Seattle. Neal’s spot in the starting rotation will be taken by LHP Eric Surkamp. Neal was promoted from the minors to face the Seattle Mariners, but was bombed for eight hits and seven runs in four innings of a 13-3 loss. Neal pitched a perfect ninth inning out of the bullpen Saturday against Detroit, retiring the side on just seven pitches.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He wanted to stay in, but we didn’t want to put him in a position where it could get worse.” -- Manager Bob Melvin, of LHP Rich Hill, who had to be pulled from Sunday’s win over Detroit in the seventh inning with a mild groin strain.

