Preview: Athletics at Tigers

The league-leading Oakland Athletics look to continue to roll on the road as they begin a three-game series at the Detroit Tigers on Monday. Oakland took a pounding in the opener of its eight-game trek at the hands of the New York Mets before reeling off four consecutive victories, including a 4-3 triumph at Miami on Sunday that completed a three-game sweep of the Marlins. Nate Freiman belted a three-run homer hours after being recalled from the minors and Tommy Milone tossed seven solid innings to lead the Athletics to their 11th win in 14 games.

The American League Central-leading Tigers completed a 7-2 road trip by dropping a 6-4 decision at Houston on Sunday. Alex Avila belted a solo homer and Nick Castellanos recorded two hits - including a two-run triple - as Detroit lost two of three to the Astros following a seven-game winning streak. The Athletics and Tigers split a four-game series at Oakland in late May, with the AL West leaders outscoring Detroit 22-12.

TV: 7:08 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics LH Scott Kazmir (9-3, 2.66 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Anibal Sanchez (5-2, 2.64)

Kazmir had his four-game winning streak snapped at New York on Tuesday, when he was tagged for seven runs and eight hits in three innings. The 30-year-old allowed a total of five earned runs over his previous five starts. Kazmir evened his all-time record against Detroit at 5-5 on May 28, when he held the Tigers to one run while striking out eight in his second career complete game - and first since 2006 with Tampa Bay.

Sanchez extended his unbeaten streak to nine starts Wednesday at Texas despite surrendering four runs in 5 1/3 innings. The 30-year-old Venezuelan, who allowed three earned runs or fewer in each of his first 12 outings this season, has not lost since falling to the Chicago White Sox on April 21. Sanchez’s career record versus the Athletics remained at 1-1 after settling for a no-decision May 28 despite yielding just one run and three hits over 8 1/3 frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Athletics LF Yoenis Cespedes enters the series with a 13-game hitting streak.

2. Detroit 1B Miguel Cabrera went 0-for-13 in the three-game series at Houston.

3. Oakland RF Josh Reddick returned to the disabled list after aggravating a right knee injury Saturday.

PREDICTION: Tigers 4, Athletics 3