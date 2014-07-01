Preview: Athletics at Tigers

The Oakland Athletics attempt to bounce back from a deflating loss as they continue their three-game series against the host Detroit Tigers on Tuesday. Oakland appeared to be on its way to a fifth consecutive victory before former Athletic Rajai Davis belted his third career grand slam with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning, giving Detroit a 5-4 triumph. The Athletics fell to 4-2 on their eight-game road trip as they lost for just the fourth time in 15 overall contests.

The victory was the eighth in the last 10 games for the Tigers, who entered the showdown between division leaders having lost two of three at Houston. Detroit improved to 20-19 at Comerica Park as it kicked off its 11-game homestand. Miguel Cabrera broke out with a double and a solo homer after going 0-for-13 against the Astros.

TV: 7:08 p.m. ET, MLBN, CSN California (Oakland), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics LH Brad Mills (1-0, 4.35 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Rick Porcello (10-4, 3.41)

Mills made his second start for Oakland since being acquired from Milwaukee and registered his first victory since 2012 after allowing three runs in 6 1/3 innings at the New York Mets on Wednesday. The 29-year-old, who was obtained for the grand total of $1, yielded three runs - two earned - over four frames against Boston in his Athletics debut on June 20. Mills, who struck out four in each of his outings, never has faced the Tigers.

Porcello enters with a 16-inning scoreless streak after tossing his first career shutout on Thursday, when he limited Texas to three hits en route to becoming the fourth American League pitcher to reach double digits in victories. The 25-year-old, who has recorded at least 10 wins in each of his six major-league seasons, is 0-2 over his last three home outings, worked six scoreless frames at Cleveland on June 20. Porcello improved to 3-5 lifetime against the Athletics as he yielded only two runs despite giving up five hits and walking six in 5 2/3 innings at Oakland on May 29.

WALK-OFFS

1. Oakland LHP Sean Doolittle has blown each of his last two save opportunities after converting 11 of his first 12.

2. Tigers DH Victor Martinez missed Monday’s game due to back soreness.

3. Athletics LF Yoenis Cespedes is riding a 14-game hitting streak and has recorded at least one hit in 23 of his last 25 contests.

PREDICTION: Tigers 5, Athletics 2