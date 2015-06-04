Preview: Athletics at Tigers

The Detroit Tigers attempt to avoid matching their longest losing streak in more than four years when they wind up a three-game set against the visiting Oakland Athletics on Thursday afternoon. Oakland won the first two games of the series to extend Detroit’s skid to six games, the team’s longest drought since dropping seven in a row from April 26-May 2, 2011.

The punchless Tigers have been limited to three runs or fewer in nine of their last 11 games and scored a total of 18 over the past nine. Oakland has won three of five meetings between the teams since May 25, holding Detroit to a combined eight runs in that span. Billy Burns delivered the key hit with a bases-loaded triple in Wednesday’s 6-1 victory to give the Athletics back-to-back series wins for the first time this season. Oakland goes for the sweep behind Jesse Hahn while the Tigers counter with Shane Greene, who is coming off an historically bad outing.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Jesse Hahn (2-5, 3.77 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Shane Greene (4-4, 5.19)

Hahn was denied in his bid for a second straight victory last time out, giving up four runs (three earned) and seven hits over six innings in a 4-3 defeat to the New York Yankees. He was coming off his first career shutout and complete game in his previous turn, blanking Detroit on four singles to halt a five-start winless drought. Hahn is 1-3 with a 5.40 ERA in four road starts, allowing a .289 batting average against.

Greene set a dubious major-league record in his last outing versus the Angels, becoming the first pitcher to surrender five homers in fewer than two innings. He won his first three starts and posted a microscopic 0.39 ERA in doing so, but he was just one victory over his last eight turns as his ERA has risen nearly five runs. Greene also lost to Hahn and the A’s in the previous start, giving up four runs in 5 2/3 innings.

1. Burns is riding an eight-game hitting streak and has four RBIs in the first two games of the series.

2. Tigers 1B Miguel Cabrera has hit safely in five straight games but has only one homer in the past 16 contests.

3. Athletics 3B Brett Lawrie is 4-for-7 with two doubles and two runs scored in the series.

PREDICTION: Athletics 4, Tigers 3