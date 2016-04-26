Preview: Athletics at Tigers

The Detroit Tigers have been waiting for Miguel Cabrera to break out of his slump and finally received some production from the star on Monday. Cabrera will try to follow up his two-homer effort when the Tigers host the Oakland Athletics in the second of a four-game series on Tuesday.

Cabrera had his batting average slip to .206 after failing in a pinch-hitting appearance in Sunday and had not homered since bashing his first of the season against New York on April 8. The former MVP looked like a different hitter in Monday’s series opener, going 4-for-4 with two home runs, a double and four RBIs. The setback was the third straight for the Athletics, who have allowed a total of 22 runs in those three contests after surrendering 17 during a six-game winning streak. The offense could not keep up with the Tigers in the opener and went 2-of-10 with runners in scoring position while leaving eight men on base.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics LH Rich Hill (2-2, 3.32 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Mike Pelfrey (0-3, 3.68)

Hill is having some trouble working deep into games but has won the two starts in which he lasted six innings. The former reliever struck out 10 in each of those outings and surrendered two runs – one earned – on three hits and four walks in six frames at the New York Yankees on Thursday. Hill has never made a start against Detroit and has allowed a total of seven runs and 11 hits in 10 1/3 innings against the Tigers spread out over 13 appearances.

Pelfrey is looking for his first win with Detroit and is struggling to keep the ball in the zone of late. The 32-year-old issued six walks in as many innings at Houston on April 15 and five in five frames at Kansas City on Wednesday to go along with eight hits and three earned runs. Pelfrey is looking for his first career win against Oakland and was ripped for a total of 13 runs on 17 hits and five walks in eight innings in his two previous chances.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tigers INF Mike Aviles went 2-for-4 on Monday after entering the series 1-for-14 on the season.

2. Detroit DH Victor Martinez is 4-for-8 with a home run and two RBIs in the last two games.

3. Oakland RHP Andrew Triggs struck out one in a perfect inning in his major league debut on Monday.

PREDICTION: Athletics 6, Tigers 3