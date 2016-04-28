Preview: Athletics at Tigers

Slugger Victor Martinez is healthy and mashing, giving the Detroit Tigers the opportunity to steal a series win. Martinez will try to stay hot and drag the rest of the middle of the batting order up with him as the Tigers seek their third win in the four-game set when they host the Oakland Athletics for the finale on Thursday afternoon.

Martinez, who hit .245 in 120 games last season while battling back from knee surgery, is fully healthy now and has gone 7-for-14 with two home runs and six RBIs in his last four games. His three-run blast on Wednesday opened the floodgates in a 9-4 victory and lifted his batting average to .302, while fellow slugger J.D. Martinez broke out of a short slump with a homer and four RBIs. The A’s have dropped four of their last five games and struggled this turn through the rotation with a total of 31 runs allowed in those four setbacks. Ace Sonny Gray lasted only two innings in Wednesday’s loss, putting pressure on Thursday starter Chris Bassitt to go deep into the game.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Chris Bassitt (0-1, 4.44 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Anibal Sanchez (2-2, 7.00)

Bassitt worked at least five innings in each of his first four starts but was ripped for six runs on nine hits – two homers – and a pair of walks in five frames at Toronto on Saturday. The 26-year-old surrendered a total of two earned runs over 14 innings in his two previous outings but could not get enough support from the offense to receive a win. Bassitt is making his third career start against Detroit after going 1-1 with five runs allowed over 14 frames in the first two turns.

Sanchez has yet to make it through six innings and was ripped for seven runs – six earned – and nine hits over 2 1/3 frames in a loss to Cleveland on Saturday. The 32-year-old Venezuelan won his first two starts despite not working deep into either game but was lit up for a total of 12 runs and 17 hits over 7 1/3 innings in the last two turns. Sanchez is 1-2 with a 3.83 ERA in six career starts against Oakland.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Athletics will call up LHP prospect Sean Manaea to make his major-league debut on Friday against Houston.

2. Tigers LF Justin Upton is 1-for-16 with eight strikeouts in his last five games.

3. Detroit is expected to recall RHP prospect Michael Fulmer to make his major-league debut against Minnesota on Friday.

PREDICTION: Tigers 6, Athletics 5