Athletics 5, Tigers 1

DETROIT -- Rich Hill tossed seven shutout innings and Marcus Semien hit a two-run homer, leading the Oakland Athletics past the Detroit Tigers 5-1 on Tuesday at Comerica Park.

Hill (3-2), a journeyman left-hander on his seventh major league team, allowed just four singles and didn’t issue a walk while striking out eight. He has recorded 37 strikeouts in his five starts and hasn’t allowed more than three earned runs in any of his starts.

Hill, signed as a free agent in November, had four starts last season with Boston but pitched exclusively in relief from 2010-14.

Sean Doolittle struck out two batters in the eighth and John Axford finished up.

Semien had just three hits in his previous 33 official at-bats prior to his seventh-inning blast.

Josh Reddick had three hits and scored a run for the A‘s, who snapped a three-game losing streak, while Jed Lowrie scored a run and knocked in another. Khris Davis contributed two hits and an RBI.

Losing pitcher Mike Pelfrey (0-4) allowed five runs on nine hits in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out just one but didn’t issue a walk after giving up 12 in his first three starts. Victor Martinez smacked a run-scoring double in the ninth to avert the shutout but Detroit has lost seven of its last nine.

Semien’s two-out homer to left-center field off Pelfrey put Oakland on top 5-0. That gave the No. 9 hitter a team-high five home runs.

Tigers left fielder Justin Upton stole a home run from Chris Coghlan in the third inning. Upton extended his glove over the wall on Coghlan’s fly and it hit the heel. The ball bounced downward and Upton caught it as he descended.

Pelfrey wasn’t so fortunate in the fourth, as four of the first five batters reached base. The A’s took a 3-0 lead on RBI singles by Jed Lowrie and Khris Davis, along with Coco Crisp’s sacrifice fly.

NOTES: Detroit C James McCann began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday. He has been on the 15-day disabled list since April 12 with a sprained right ankle. ... The Tigers recalled RHP Buck Farmer from the Mud Hens. Farmer, who is 0-0 with a 3.38 ERA in three relief outings with Detroit, has made two starts for Toledo but will be used in long relief, Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said. The Tigers are likely to recall another minor league starter this week to fill in for RHP Shane Greene, who left Sunday’s game against Cleveland with a blister on his pitching hand. ... A’s manager Bob Melvin reacted to the death of minor league RHP Sean Murphy. “It bites you, definitely,” Melvin said. “I really feel for his family and friends.” ... A’s RHP Henderson Alvarez, who underwent shoulder surgery last summer, gave up an unearned run in two innings during a rehab start with Triple-A Nashville on Monday.