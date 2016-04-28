Tigers 7, Athletics 3

DETROIT -- Anthony Gose hit a two-run homer to lead the revived Detroit offense and the Tigers downed the Oakland Athletics 7-3 on Thursday on Comerica Park.

Gose also doubled and scored another run, and Nick Castellanos had two doubles and knocked in a run.

Ian Kinsler notched his American League-leading 11th multi-hit game while scoring two runs and driving in another for the Tigers, who scored at least seven runs for the third time in four games while taking the series 3-1.

Detroit slugger Miguel Cabrera chipped in two singles, a run scored and an RBI.

Anibal Sanchez (3-2) labored through 5 2/3 innings to get the victory. He gave up two runs and three hits and had a season-high nine strikeouts but also walked seven batters and threw 114 pitches.

Francisco Rodriguez got the final out for his fifth save.

Stephen Vogt hit a solo homer, and Josh Reddick and Khris Davis knocked in the other runs for the A‘s, who finished 5-5 on their 10-day road trip. Jed Lowrie reached base four times with two hits and two walks.

Losing pitcher Chris Bassitt (0-2) alllowed seven runs and 10 hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Reddick’s RBI single in the third gave Oakland a 1-0 lead. The Tigers responded with four runs in the bottom of the inning, sparked by Gose’s leadoff double. Kinsler and Castellanos had run-scoring doubles during the inning, sandwiching Miguel Cabrera’s RBI single.

Vogt led off the fourth with his third homer of the season. The Tigers then knocked out Bassitt with three more runs in their half of the inning.

Gose’s second home run of the season followed a leadoff walk to Jose Iglesias. Justin Upton brought in the Tigers’ final run with a two-out single.

Davis had a run-scoring single off reliever Blaine Hardy in the ninth before Rodriguez retired Vogt on a flyout with two runners on.

NOTES: The Tigers and A’s will have top pitching prospects make their major-league debuts on Friday. The Tigers will promote RHP Michael Fulmer from Triple-A Toledo to face Minnesota at the start of a six-game road trip, while A’s LHP Sean Manaea will open a home series against Houston. Fulmer is making a spot start in place of injured RHP Shane Greene (finger blister), while Oakland hopes Manaea’s call-up from Triple-A Nashville will be permanent. ... A’s RHP Henderson Alvarez, who underwent shoulder surgery last summer, will continue his rehab assignment with Single-A Stockton on Saturday. He’s scheduled to throw four innings and approximately 60 pitches. ... Tigers 1B Miguel Cabrera’s multi-hit game on Wednesday was his 435th since joining the team, tying him for 10th place in franchise history with Bill Freehan. ... Tigers OF Cameron Maybin is expected to resume a rehab stint with Triple-A Toledo on Friday. Maybin suffered a wrist fracture when hit by a pitch in spring training.