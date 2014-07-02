Six runs in sixth propel Tigers over A’s

DETROIT -- It was all about one inning Wednesday, when Oakland didn’t score and Detroit did.

“It was the sixth inning,” Oakland manager Bob Melvin said after Detroit completed a three-game sweep of the Athletics with a 9-3 victory. “We had runners on first and third with nobody out and got nothing. Then they come up with a six-spot.”

A two-run single by left fielder Rajai Davis and a two-run double by first basemanMiguel Cabrera highlighted the six-run inning that helped right-hander Justin Verlander gain his first win since May 30.

Detroit’s sweep of American League West leader Oakland meant the AL Central leader has won 11 of the last 13 games.

Verlander (7-7) was 0-3 with a 6.82 ERA in five June starts. He gave up nine hits in six innings, with seven coming in the first three innings, but didn’t walk a batter and struck out four.

He came up vintage Verlander in the sixth with Detroit protecting a 3-2 lead. A’s right fielder Brandon Moss doubled and took third on a topped ball down the third base line by catcher Derek Norris.

”Norris hits a little rollover that doesn’t go 60 feet and you’re thinking, ‘Oh, no. Here we go again,'“ Verlander said. ”But it‘s, ‘OK, you need to put yourself in a positive frame of mind. It’s only the sixth inning and with our offense, there’s plenty of time. Let’s get a double play and get out of the inning with the score tied (3-3).

“I was fortunate to get out of the inning with no runs scoring. And I haven’t done that in a while.”

Verlander got three outs on sliders -- a popup to second, a fly ball to very shallow center and a flyout to right (after a hit batter that loaded the bases).

”He was throwing 97 (mph) in that inning,“ Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. ”He continues to have the ability to ratchet it up when the game’s on the line.

“He ‘cruises’ at 90-92 and then when the critical point in the game comes up he’s able to turn it up a notch.”

Right-hander Al Alburquerque gave up a run in the seventh on an RBI single by Moss.

Two walks to open the sixth chased A’s starting right-hander Jesse Chavez (6-5). Right-hander Jim Johnson gave up hits to four straight batters after a sacrifice bunt by shortstop Andrew Romine.

Davis grounded a two-run single through a drawn-in infield before center fielder Austin Jackson lined a single to right. Second baseman Ian Kinsler beat out a broken-bat single to shallow third to drive in Davis and Cabrera grounded his two-run double down the third base line for an 8-2 Tigers lead.

Designated hitter Torii Hunter then had his third RBI single of the game to make it 9-2. Hunter had RBI singles in the first and third innings.

“Last year, we were one pitch away from sweeping a four-game series here,” Melvin said. “They just turned the tables on us. I hope we get to play them again.”

Jackson grounded an RBI single up the middle in the fourth to give the Tigers a 3-2 lead.

Oakland knocked Verlander around in the first three innings but couldn’t knock him out.

A’s center fielder Coco Crisp hit a 2-1 down-the-middle fastball for his seventh home run to open the game (his 14th career leadoff home run). Two outs later, Moss belted a 3-2 changeup into the right field seats for his 19th home run of the year and a 2-0 A’s lead.

The A’s got four singles in the third but didn’t score because Crisp was caught stealing and Oakland left the bases loaded. Then came the fatal sixth.

NOTES: Detroit DH Victor Martinez (back/side) did not play Wednesday for the third straight game. He was available for pinch-hitting and is probable for Thursday. ... Oakland C Derek Norris returned to action after missing four games with a bad back. ... The A’s also had Yeonis Cespedes back, at DH, after the left fielder missed a game because of a left hamstring strain. ... Tigers CF Austin Jackson was leading off for the third time in four games in hopes a return to a familiar spot in the lineup would help him shake a two-month slump. He was hitless in his other two starts at leadoff but 3-for-5 Wednesday, scoring twice.