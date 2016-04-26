Cabrera blasts two homers as Tigers defeat Athletics

DETROIT -- Miguel Cabrera’s opposite-field power reappeared and the Detroit Tigers’ offense awakened with him.

Cabrera broke out of a slump with four hits, including a pair of home runs, and Jordan Zimmermann won for the fourth time in as many starts as the Tigers topped the Oakland Athletics 7-3 on Monday at Comerica Park.

Cabrera, who was batting .206 with one home run entering the game, drove in four runs as Detroit ended a four-game losing streak. Both of his home runs cleared the wall down the right-field line.

“He can hit the ball to all fields,” said Detroit manager Brad Ausmus, whose team scored five runs during the skid. “What I saw on the two home runs today that had been kind of missing recently was the carry past the wall, as opposed to getting out there and dying. He was coming across the ball a little bit, now he was through the ball and that’s when you get that push even farther.”

Zimmermann’s franchise record of 24 1/3 scoreless innings to start the season ended in the sixth on Billy Burns’ RBI single. Zimmermann (4-0) gave up three runs, one earned, on seven hits in 6 2/3 innings.

“I had a good little streak going,” Zimmermann said. “Unfortunately, it ended tonight and hopefully, I can start a new one.”

Signed as a free agent from Washington, Zimmermann has been a rock in an otherwise shaky rotation.

“He’s been pitching that way for us for four games now,” Ausmus said. “After a couple of games, when players see a guy like Zim take the mound, they instantly feel good about their chances of winning the game.”

A’s manager Bob Melvin didn’t feel like Zimmermann dominated his lineup.

“We hit a lot of balls hard right at people and they made good plays,” he said. “(Mike) Aviles made a couple of good plays at second.”

Timely hits were scarce, as the A’s were 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

“We could have scored another run and put some more baserunners on and put a little more pressure on them,” Melvin said. “A couple of times we were in position and with one more hit, then we’ve probably got them on the run a little bit more.”

Oakland starter Kendall Graveman (1-2), who surrendered both Cabrera home runs, allowed six runs on 10 hits in 4 2/3 innings.

The A’s needed some luck to end Zimmermann’s streak, which occurred with the Tigers up 6-0. Center fielder Tyler Collins failed to locate Marcus Semien’s routine fly ball and it dropped in for a double. Left fielder Justin Upton had trouble picking up the ball and Semien advanced to third on the error before Burns brought him in.

Collins made an obscene gesture toward the crowd after his misplay.

“I apologize completely,” he said. “I‘m embarrassed. I lashed out and I shouldn’t have.”

Upton’s sacrifice fly in the sixth gave Detroit a 7-1 lead. Oakland scored two runs in the seventh on Yonder Alonso’s RBI double and pinch-hitter Mark Canha’s run-scoring single.

Graveman struck out the first two batters before Cabrera hit a 3-1 pitch for his first home run since the home opener on April 8.

The Tigers made it 2-0 in the second when Nick Castellanos reached on an infield single, advanced on his first stolen base since 2014 and scored on Mike Aviles’ RBI single. Aviles had just one hit in his first 12 at-bats prior to the run-scoring single.

Cabrera was left stranded after a one-out double in the third but took care of that himself in the fifth. His second home run off Graveman, following singles by Jose Iglesias and Upton, also flew over the right-field fence. That gave him 34 career multi-homer games and his first since May 15 last season against Minnesota.

Victor Martinez followed with his third homer of the season over the right-center wall for a 6-0 lead.

NOTES: The Athletics recalled RHP Andrew Triggs from Triple-A Nashville and optioned LHP Eric Surkamp to Nashville on Monday. Triggs, who was claimed off waivers from Baltimore on March 13, was 2-1 with a 5.14 ERA with Nashville. Surkamp started on Sunday and was battered for six runs on nine hits in 4 2/3 innings against Toronto. ... Tigers 2B Ian Kinsler was a late scratch after experiencing flu-like symptoms. Kinsler is tied for first in the American League with nine multi-hit games. ... Detroit recalled RHP Jose Valdez from Triple-A Toledo, then optioned him back there after the game. It also optioned LHP Matt Boyd to the Mud Hens on Monday. ... A’s LHP Rich Hill, who recorded 10 strikeouts against the New York Yankees in his last start, will oppose RHP Mike Pelfrey on Tuesday.