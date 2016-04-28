Martinez carries Tigers past Athletics

DETROIT -- J.D. Martinez made his manager look awfully smart on Wednesday.

Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus tweaked his lineup, elevating Martinez to the No. 2 spot for the first time in his career and dropping LF Justin Upton to No. 5. Both had been struggling at the plate.

Martinez responded with a three-run homer, a double, a walk and a sacrifice fly, powering the Detroit Tigers to a 9-4 win over the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday night at Comerica Park.

Ausmus downplayed the lineup switch afterward.

“He would have eventually gotten back to the guy we’ve seen the last couple of years,” Ausmus said. “We talked after BP (batting practice) and made sure he understood this doesn’t change anything. Just because he’s hitting in the two-hole doesn’t mean all of a sudden you’re trying to hit ground balls to the right side and hit guys over.”

It didn’t do Upton any good, as he went 0-for-5, but the Tigers also got a three-run homer from cleanup hitter Victor Martinez.

“You only have so much at your beck and call as a manager in terms of things you can do when your offense is struggling,” Ausmus said. “You hope it’s a shock to the lineup system and that maybe it has some positive effect.”

Winning pitcher Justin Verlander (2-2) gave up three runs and five hits with six strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings. Verlander held the A’s to one run until he allowed three hits in the seventh on a chilly spring night.

“I went out for that inning and it was just tough to get loose,” Verlander said. “It felt like it dropped 20 degrees that inning. Before I got into a rhythm or anything, you look up and there’s a guy on base and a run in. Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to finish that inning and Brad had to come and get me.”

Oakland’s Sonny Gray (3-2) endured the shortest start of his four-year career. He gave up four runs and two hits while walking four and hitting a batter in two innings.

“He just struggled. That was the first time we’ve seen him throw 40 pitches in an inning,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “I just didn’t want to risk sending him out there again. We had to cover a lot of the game with our bullpen but that’s our guy and you want to make sure he’s healthy come the next time around.”

Melvin didn’t give his ace the choice of trying to work through his control issues.

“I didn’t give him the option,” he said. “He didn’t feel great as it was and I didn’t want him to go out there.”

Khris Davis homered, tripled and scored twice for the A‘s, who are 5-4 on their 10-game road trip.

Victor Martinez’s three-run shot into the right-field stands in the sixth, his fourth homer of the season, gave Detroit an 8-1 lead. The A’s scored two runs in the seventh on Billy Butler’s RBI double and Coco Crisp’s run-scoring single.

Jed Lowrie added an RBI single for Oakland in the eighth. J.D. Martinez scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the inning.

Earlier, J.D. Martinez gave Verlander plenty of run support.

Nick Castellanos led off the second with his first triple of the season, sparking a four-run inning. Bobby Wilson drew a one-out walk and Anthony Gose brought home Castellanos with a fielder‘s-choice grounder.

After a walk to Ian Kinsler, Martinez drove a 2-1 pitch over the right-center-field wall for his third homer of the season and a 4-0 Tigers lead.

Verlander escaped a bases-loaded jam in the third. Leading off the fourth, Davis hit a monstrous blast above the high brick wall beyond the left-center fence.

Martinez’s sacrifice fly off reliever Ryan Dull brought him an unearned run in the fourth to make it 5-1.

NOTES: The Tigers will promote top prospect Michael Fulmer to make his major-league debut at Minnesota on Friday, manager Brad Ausmus confirmed after the game. Shane Greene, who has a blister on his pitching hand, is headed to the 15-day disabled list. ... Oakland C/OF Matt McBride had his contract selected from Triple-A Nashville and RHP Andrew Triggs was optioned to the same team. “It’s always nice to have a third catcher,” manager Bob Melvin said. ... LHP Sean Manaea will make his major league debut when he starts Friday against Houston, Melvin announced. The 24-year-old Manaea was dominant in three Triple-A starts at Nashville, going 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA. ... Tigers RHP Francisco Rodriguez was activated from the family medical emergency list and OF Tyler Collins was optioned to Triple-A Toledo. Rodriguez was placed on the list on Sunday. Collins was hitting .100 with one RBI in 20 at-bats.