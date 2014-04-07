Preview: Athletics at Twins

Chris Colabello has proved more than worthy of his spot in the middle of the batting order for the Minnesota Twins through the first six games of the season. Colabello owns at least a hit in each contest and 11 RBIs overall as he leads the Twins into their home opener against the Oakland Athletics on Monday. The 30-year-old Colabello, who played in the Independent League from 2005-2011 before joining Minnesota, had a go-ahead three-run double to help beat Cleveland 10-7 on Sunday.

Only two teams in the majors had fewer wins in their own park than the Twins (32) last year and they play the next nine at home, starting with the two-time defending American League West champs. The Athletics, who begin a nine-game road trip, beat the Twins in their last six meetings in 2013 while scoring 65 runs combined. Brandon Moss has a team-high five RBIs for Oakland, but Josh Donaldson is off to a 3-for-26 start after batting a career-best .301 last season.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, CSCA (Oakland), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics LH Scott Kazmir (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Twins RH Kevin Correia (0-0, 3.00)

Kazmir made a strong impression in his Oakland debut, pitching 7 1/3 shutout innings while striking out five and not allowing a walk. The 30-year-old was 10-9 in his comeback season with Cleveland in 2013 and won all three decisions against Minnesota in five starts, allowing only five earned runs in 31 innings. Trevor Plouffe is 5-of-14 against Kazmir, who is 5-4 with a 3.00 ERA in 11 career outings lifetime versus the Twins.

Correia was a workhorse in his first season with the Twins in 2013, but allowed 218 hits in 185 1/3 innings and lost nine of his final 12 decisions. The California native yielded three runs – two earned – over six innings to begin his 2014 campaign against the Chicago White Sox. Correia, who spent his first 10 seasons in the National League, is 1-1 in seven appearances (four starts) with a 3.20 ERA against the Athletics.

WALK-OFFS

1. Twins 1B Joe Mauer was 6-of-13 the last three days against Cleveland after going 1-for-12 in the opening set against the White Sox.

2. Oakland CF Coco Crisp has 50 home runs in his career with the team and 25 of them have put the Athletics ahead.

3. Minnesota OF Josh Willingham left Sunday’s game after being hit by a pitch, but x-rays came back negative and he is listed day-to-day with a bruised left wrist.

PREDICTION: Twins 5, Athletics 3