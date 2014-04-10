Preview: Athletics at Twins

The Oakland Athletics attempt to continue their mastery of Minnesota when they look to finish off a three-game sweep of the host Twins on Thursday. Oakland posted its eighth straight win over Minnesota on Wednesday, blowing a four-run lead and later receiving a three-run homer in the 11th inning from Derek Norris for a 7-4 victory. The Twins have allowed 15 runs in the series and have lost 13 of the last 15 meetings with the Athletics.

New Oakland closer Jim Johnson had another shaky outing and his latest troubles helped Minnesota score two runs in the ninth in Wednesday’s game. Johnson wasn’t charged with a blown save as the tying run came across with eventual winning pitcher Dan Otero on the mound but retired just one hitter and gave up two runs, two hits and two walks before being removed. Johnson, acquired from Baltimore in the offseason, is 0-2 with an 18.90 ERA and 4.50 WHIP in five appearances for the Athletics.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Dan Straily (0-1, 4.50 ERA) vs. Twins RH Mike Pelfrey (0-1, 5.06)

Straily allowed three runs and six hits in six innings while losing to the Seattle Mariners in his first start. He struck out seven and walked just one but was touched up for two homers. Straily received a no-decision in his lone career start against the Twins despite giving up only three hits – and two earned runs – in 5 2/3 innings last Sept. 19.

Pelfrey lost to the Cleveland Indians in his first outing of the year while giving up three runs and three hits in 5 1/3 innings. He gave up two homers in the contest after allowing just 13 in 29 starts last season. Pelfrey was torched for seven runs and eight hits in three-plus innings in an 18-3 loss to Oakland last Sept. 11.

WALK-OFFS

1. Oakland starting pitchers have allowed three or fewer runs in all eight games.

2. Minnesota OF Oswaldo Arcia (wrist) was placed on the disabled list after Wednesday’s game and OF Darin Mastroianni was recalled from Triple-A Rochester.

3. Athletics OF Coco Crisp (wrist) will miss his third straight start on Thursday, while Twins OF Josh Willingham (wrist) also could miss his third consecutive game.

PREDICTION: Twins 6, Athletics 3