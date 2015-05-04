Preview: Athletics at Twins

The Minnesota Twins attempt to begin a second consecutive four-game series sweep when they host the Oakland Athletics in the opener of their set on Monday. After beginning its 11-game homestand by dropping two of three against Detroit, Minnesota took out its frustration on the Chicago White Sox, posting four straight victories by a combined 31-8 score.

The Twins completed the four-game massacre with a 13-3 trouncing on Sunday as Brian Dozier led a 19-hit attack by going 4-for-5 with an RBI while Trevor Plouffe belted his first career grand slam before adding a run-scoring single. Oakland completed its second series victory of the season by posting a 7-1 triumph at Texas on Sunday in the rubber match of their three-game set. Stephen Vogt finished with two homers and four RBIs while Josh Reddick launched a two-run shot for the Athletics, who scored seven runs in each of the three contests. Reddick recorded two hits in four at-bats to improve to 19-for-38 during his career-best 11-game hitting streak.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Jesse Hahn (1-1, 2.86 ERA) vs. Twins RH Phil Hughes (0-4, 4.55)

Hahn has pitched well over his first four starts, allowing three earned runs or fewer each time, but has yet to work more than six innings. The 25-year-old settled for a no-decision against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday after yielding three runs and four hits over five frames. Hahn made his only career start against Minnesota as a member of the San Diego Padres last season, when he gave up three runs on four hits and four walks over 5 2/3 innings en route to the loss.

Hughes’ season-opening four-start losing streak came to an end Wednesday as he did not factor in the decision against Detroit after allowing three runs and seven hits in five innings. The 28-year-old exited that contest with a mild left hip flexor strain but has been cleared to pitch on Monday. Hughes has made 12 career appearances (nine starts) against Oakland, going 4-2 with one save and a 4.20 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Twins LF Oswaldo Arcia is day-to-day after leaving Sunday’s game with right hip irritation.

2. Both of Oakland’s series victories this season have come on the road.

3. Athletics RHP Chad Smith made his debut with the team on Sunday, allowing one run on two hits and two walks in one inning after being recalled from Triple-A earlier in the day.

PREDICTION: Athletics 4, Twins 2