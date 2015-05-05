Preview: Athletics at Twins

The Minnesota Twins attempt to extend their winning streak to six games when they host the Oakland Athletics in the second contest of their four-game series. After sweeping a four-game set against the Chicago White Sox over the weekend, Minnesota posted a pair of four-run innings after surrendering one en route to an 8-7 triumph in Monday’s series opener.

Torii Hunter capped a sixth-inning outburst with a three-run homer and Glen Perkins struck out Craig Gentry with two outs and the tying run on second base in the ninth as the Twins improved to 6-2 on their 11-game homestand. While Jordan Schafer went 3-for-3 and drove in two runs for Minnesota, Stephen Vogt was 3-for-5 with five RBIs for Oakland - staking the team to an early lead with his first career grand slam in the first inning. Mark Canha added a solo shot and a run-scoring groundout for the Athletics, who scored seven runs for the fourth consecutive game. Oakland, which is 2-2 on its 10-game road trip, has lost eight of its last 11 overall contests.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, CSN California (Oakland), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Jesse Chavez (0-2, 2.55 ERA) vs. Twins RH Trevor May (2-1, 4.43)

Chavez will be making his third start of the season and first against a team other than the Los Angeles Angels. The 31-year-old California native lost both outings versus the Angels, including a setback on Thursday in which he surrendered four runs on seven hits and three walks in five innings. Chavez has made eight career appearances (one start) against the Twins, allowing eight runs and 19 hits in 15 1/3 frames.

May won his second straight decision Thursday, limiting the White Sox to two runs over 5 2/3 innings despite yielding 10 hits. It was a solid effort by the 25-year-old, who was forced to leave his previous start in the fourth frame after being hit in the right forearm by a line drive. May lost his only career turn against Oakland last year in his major-league debut on Aug. 9 after surrendering four runs on three hits and seven walks in two innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Oakland’s relievers have surrendered at least two runs in 12 of the last 18 contests.

2. Twins SS Danny Santana drew a walk in the eighth inning on Monday, his first free pass in 98 plate appearances this season.

3. Vogt’s homer on Monday was his third in two games and seventh of the season, two shy of his career high set in 84 games last year.

PREDICTION: Athletics 5, Twins 3