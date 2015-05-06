Preview: Athletics at Twins

The Minnesota Twins look to begin another winning streak when they host the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday for the third contest of their four-game series. Minnesota edged Oakland in the opener for its fifth consecutive victory before the Athletics returned the favor with a 2-1 triumph on Tuesday.

The Twins were limited to five hits and kept off the scoreboard for seven innings before Brian Dozier delivered an RBI single in the eighth. Oakland improved to 3-2 on its 10-game road trip despite having its run of consecutive games with seven runs scored snapped at four. The victory was the first of the season in which the Athletics failed to record at least four runs. Minnesota fell to 6-3 on its 11-game homestand while scoring fewer than five runs for just the second time in seven contests.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics LH Scott Kazmir (2-0, 1.62 ERA) vs. Twins RH Kyle Gibson (2-2, 3.56)

Kazmir has gone three straight starts without a decision despite allowing three runs or fewer in each. The 31-year-old followed seven scoreless innings against Houston with a six-frame outing at Texas on Friday in which he yielded a season-high three runs and six hits. Kazmir has made 13 career starts versus the Twins, going 7-4 with a 3.42 ERA.

Gibson is coming off his best outing of the season, a performance against the Chicago White Sox on Friday in which he scattered four hits over eight scoreless innings. The 27-year-old also pitched well in his only other home start on April 15, when he limited Kansas City to one run on nine hits over 6 2/3 frames. Gibson lost his only career turn versus the Athletics, surrendering six runs - five earned - on five hits and five walks over five innings on Aug. 8 at Oakland.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Athletics had lost 10 straight one-run games prior to Tuesday, including seven this season.

2. Minnesota OF Eddie Rosario, the team’s No. 9 prospect according to MLB.com, could make his major-league debut Wednesday - two days after being recalled from Triple-A Rochester.

3. Oakland CF Coco Crisp, who has yet to play this season due to surgery on his right elbow, may be in the lineup Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Athletics 6, Twins 2