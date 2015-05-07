Preview: Athletics at Twins

The Minnesota Twins look to continue their winning ways when they host the Oakland Athletics in the finale of a four-game set on Thursday afternoon at Target Field. The red-hot Twins have won six of their last seven games and are coming off a 13-0 victory as highly-touted prospect Eddie Rosario made a memorable introduction by becoming the first Minnesota player and just the 29th in major league history to hit a home run on his first pitch.

The Twins improved to 7-3 on their 11-game homestand and hope to win their first series over the A’s since May 2012. Oakland missed an opportunity to win back-to-back games for the first time in three weeks following the setback to Minnesota. Scott Kazmir gave up seven hits and two walks over six innings and allowed as many earned runs (six) on Wednesday as he did in his previous five starts combined while Coco Crisp went 0-for-4 in his season debut after missing the first 28 games due to elbow surgery. Oakland has dropped two of its last three games against the Twins after winning 10 of the previous 11 meetings.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics LHP Drew Pomeranz (1-2, 4.61 ERA) vs. Twins RHP Ricky Nolasco (1-1, 10.13)

Pomeranz looks for his first win in five starts after giving up eight hits and three earned runs over 5 1/3 innings in the 8-7 loss to the Texas Rangers on May 2. The 26-year-old has struggled recently, failing to pitch six full innings in his last four outings while allowing six or more hits in each game during that span. The fifth-year pro is 0-2 in three appearances on the road this season and hopes to reverse the trend in his first career start against the Twins.

Nolasco looks to win back-to-back starts for the first time since June 2014 after doing enough to earn his first victory of the season against the Chicago White Sox on May 2. The 32-year-old allowed eight hits and three earned runs over five innings in his first game back from a stint on the 15-day disabled list due to elbow inflammation. Nolasco is 1-0 with a complete game under his belt and six strikeouts in two career appearances against the A’s.

WALK-OFFS

1. Twins LF Eduardo Escobar is 6-for-11 (.545) with three doubles and five RBIs in the series.

2. Oakland 3B Brett Lawrie is 3-for-5 (.600) with three RBIs during his career against Nolasco.

3. Minnesota is 11-5 at Target Field this season.

PREDICTION: Twins 7, Athletics 3