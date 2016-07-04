Preview: Athletics at Twins

The Oakland Athletics saw their pitchers taken to task as the club concluded its homestand on a sour note. The Athletics look to dust themselves off on Monday afternoon, when they attempt to snap a four-game skid in the opener of a three-game series versus the host Minnesota Twins.

The Athletics have surrendered 29 runs during their losing streak - including 17 at the hands of Pittsburgh during a three-game sweep over the weekend. Billy Butler recorded an RBI double and scored in Sunday's 6-3 setback to the Pirates and is 5-for-15 lifetime against Monday starter Ricky Nolasco. Coco Crisp is riding high on a 10-game hitting streak but went just 2-for-12 as Oakland recorded a three-game sweep versus Minnesota from May 30-June 1. The Twins mustered just seven runs in that series but erupted for 24 in taking two of three versus American League West-leading Texas over the weekend.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Kendall Graveman (3-6, 4.84 ERA) vs. Twins RH Ricky Nolasco (3-6, 5.31)

Graveman matched the total from his three previous starts by allowing four runs in a no-decision against San Francisco on Tuesday. The 25-year-old sinkerballer looks to get back on track versus Minnesota, against which he permitted two runs and six hits in as many innings of a 3-2 triumph on May 30. Graveman, who has yielded two runs or fewer in six of his last eight starts, has struggled on the road this season - with a bloated 6.39 ERA accompanying a .343 batting average against.

Nolasco suffered his second straight loss and fell to 1-3 in his last six outings after getting shredded for seven runs and nine hits in 5 2/3 innings of Wednesday's 9-6 road setback against the Chicago White Sox. The 33-year-old was taken deep three times in that loss after surrendering four homers over his previous eight outings. Nolasco has kept the ball in the park in all three career meetings with Oakland, posting a 2-0 record with one shutout.

WALK-OFFS

1. Minnesota C Kurt Suzuki has collected 16 hits in his last 11 contests and went 2-for-4 against his former team on May 31.

2. Both teams have struggled in day games, with the Athletics posting a 12-19 mark while the Twins are 13-22.

3. Minnesota 1B Joe Mauer is just 1-for-20 in his last six contests.

PREDICTION: Athletics 4, Twins 3