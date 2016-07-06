Preview: Athletics at Twins

The Oakland Athletics and host Minnesota Twins will have little rest when they conclude their three-game series with the rubber match on Wednesday afternoon. Severe weather delayed the start of Tuesday's contest until 9:50 p.m. CT, making for the latest first pitch in a game in Target Field history.

The nearly three-hour delay was followed by an 11-4 Minnesota win that featured 12 hits - six for extra bases - and lasted 3 hours, 8 minutes. Eduardo Nunez, who was named to his first All-Star Game as Minnesota's lone representative, doubled and singled in five at-bats and is hitting .324 over his last 39 games. The last-place Twins also received solid production from their many young players, as Miguel Sano, Max Kepler and Kennys Vargas all homered while Byron Buxton registered a pair of doubles. The A's, who give the ball to struggling ace Sonny Gray in the series finale, have dropped five of their last six following a 6-1 surge.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Sonny Gray (3-7, 5.42 ERA) vs. Twins RH Ervin Santana (2-7, 4.50)

Gray looked to be turning a corner in June (3.23 ERA) but began this month in rocky fashion, allowing seven runs and seven hits over six innings in a loss to Pittsburgh. On a positive note, he has walked just one batter in each of his six starts since returning from a strained trapezius after issuing 24 free passes in his first nine outings. The 26-year-old has posted a 6.19 ERA in three career starts against the Twins.

Santana has allowed a total of five earned runs over his last three starts but has just one win to show for it. He settled for a no-decision after yielding two runs and three hits in 6 1/3 innings against Texas on Friday. The Dominican veteran was a tough-luck loser at Oakland on May 30, when he gave up three runs in seven frames to fall to 15-7 with a sparkling 2.10 ERA versus the A's.

WALK-OFFS

1. Oakland C Stephen Vogt was named as the team's lone All-Star Game representative, receiving his second straight nod.

2. Athletics SS Marcus Semien homered Tuesday and has belted six in his last 13 games.

3. Minnesota is 18-27 at home but has a chance to claim its third consecutive series win at Target Field.

PREDICTION: Twins 6, Athletics 5