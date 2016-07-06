FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Preview: Athletics at Twins
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 6, 2016 / 8:26 PM / a year ago

Preview: Athletics at Twins

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Oakland Athletics and host Minnesota Twins will have little rest when they conclude their three-game series with the rubber match on Wednesday afternoon. Severe weather delayed the start of Tuesday's contest until 9:50 p.m. CT, making for the latest first pitch in a game in Target Field history.

The nearly three-hour delay was followed by an 11-4 Minnesota win that featured 12 hits - six for extra bases - and lasted 3 hours, 8 minutes. Eduardo Nunez, who was named to his first All-Star Game as Minnesota's lone representative, doubled and singled in five at-bats and is hitting .324 over his last 39 games. The last-place Twins also received solid production from their many young players, as Miguel Sano, Max Kepler and Kennys Vargas all homered while Byron Buxton registered a pair of doubles. The A's, who give the ball to struggling ace Sonny Gray in the series finale, have dropped five of their last six following a 6-1 surge.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Sonny Gray (3-7, 5.42 ERA) vs. Twins RH Ervin Santana (2-7, 4.50)

Gray looked to be turning a corner in June (3.23 ERA) but began this month in rocky fashion, allowing seven runs and seven hits over six innings in a loss to Pittsburgh. On a positive note, he has walked just one batter in each of his six starts since returning from a strained trapezius after issuing 24 free passes in his first nine outings. The 26-year-old has posted a 6.19 ERA in three career starts against the Twins.

Santana has allowed a total of five earned runs over his last three starts but has just one win to show for it. He settled for a no-decision after yielding two runs and three hits in 6 1/3 innings against Texas on Friday. The Dominican veteran was a tough-luck loser at Oakland on May 30, when he gave up three runs in seven frames to fall to 15-7 with a sparkling 2.10 ERA versus the A's.

WALK-OFFS

1. Oakland C Stephen Vogt was named as the team's lone All-Star Game representative, receiving his second straight nod.

2. Athletics SS Marcus Semien homered Tuesday and has belted six in his last 13 games.

3. Minnesota is 18-27 at home but has a chance to claim its third consecutive series win at Target Field.

PREDICTION: Twins 6, Athletics 5

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.