The Minnesota Twins quickly buried the memory of their previous homestand in Tuesday's series opener against the visiting Oakland Athletics, hammering six home runs to set a record for Target Field. Minnesota will look to match its longest winning streak of the season on Wednesday when it continues a three-game series against the Athletics.

Winners of five of six overall following Tuesday's 9-1 drubbing of Oakland, the Twins have amassed 22 runs during their three-game winning streak. Brian Dozier, who hit 42 homers last season, clubbed a pair in the series opener while red-hot Miguel Sano has homered in three straight games and knocked in 11 runs. Since ripping off five straight wins to move two games above .500, the Athletics have dropped seven of eight and are 1-6 on their nine-game road trip. Oakland's Kendall Graveman, who has won both his career starts versus the Twins, will oppose Minnesota left-hander Hector Santiago in the middle game of the series.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, NBC Sports California (Oakland), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Kendall Graveman (2-1, 2.25 ERA) vs. Twins LH Héctor Santiago (2-1, 2.43)

Graveman absorbed his first defeat in his first start since coming off the disabled list, even though he limited the Los Angeles Angels to two runs over six innings. It marked the fourth time in as many starts that Graveman has yielded two runs or fewer and six hits or fewer. The 26-year-old Graveman has allowed three runs in 12 2/3 innings in his two career starts against Minnesota.

Santiago did not factor in the decision last time out against Texas, giving up two runs in a season-low five innings. A trade-deadline acquisition last year, Santiago has surrendered a combined eight runs in his five starts and is 2-0 with a 1.96 ERA in his three outings at Target Field. Santiago has owned Oakland second baseman Jed Lowrie, holding him hitless in 21 at-bats.

WALK-OFFS

1. Sano is 12-for-20 with four homers and 13 RBIs during a five-game hitting streak.

2. Oakland batters have struck out at least 10 times in seven of its last eight games.

3. Twins 1B Joe Mauer's homer Tuesday was his first since Sept. 9, 2016.

PREDICTION: Twins 5, Athletics 3