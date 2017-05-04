Preview: Athletics at Twins

Having matched their season-high winning streak, the Minnesota Twins have surged into first place in the American League Central Division - albeit by percentage points over Cleveland. The Twins take aim at a fifth consecutive victory and a three-game sweep of the visiting Oakland Athletics in Thursday's series finale.

Minnesota has been lighting up the scoreboard during its four-game winning streak, piling up 29 runs, and has outscored Oakland 16-5 in the first two games of the series. After the Twins set a Target Field record by slamming six home runs on Tuesday, Kennys Vargas carried the offense in Wednesday's 7-4 victory with a three-run blast and career high-tying five RBIs. The Athletics have dropped three in a row and eight of nine as they prepare to close out a disastrous nine-game road trip. Oakland first baseman Yonder Alonso has homered in back-to-back games and is 4-for-7 with three RBIs in the series.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Jharel Cotton (2-3, 5.00 ERA) vs. Twins RH Kyle Gibson (0-3, 8.06)

Cotton has experienced some extreme highs and lows in his first month, limiting Kansas City to two hits over seven scoreless innings in his second start while getting hammered for six runs and 10 hits at Houston last time out. He allowed five runs in each of his two other losses and went six strong innings of two-run ball versus Seattle on April 23. Cotton has permitted only one homer in 27 innings.

Gibson is having trouble keeping the ball in the park, surrendering six homers in his five starts as he remains in search of his first victory. The 29-year-old matched his season high with 5 1/3 innings last time out at Kansas City, allowing three runs in a no-decision after he was knocked out in 2 2/3 innings by Detroit in his previous turn. Gibson is 1-1 with a 4.09 ERA in two starts versus Oakland.

WALK-OFFS

1. Vargas is 8-for-21 with two homers and six RBIs during a five-game hitting streak.

2. Athletics LHP Sean Doolittle was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a shoulder strain.

3. Twins 3B Miguel Sano's hearing for his appeal of a one-game suspension will be held Friday.

PREDICTION: Twins 6, Athletics 4