Athletics 8, Twins 3: Brandon Moss and Yoenis Cespedes each knocked in a pair of runs and Derek Norris belted a solo homer as Oakland spoiled Minnesota’s home opener.

Alberto Callaspo (one RBI), Josh Donaldson (two runs) and Norris had two hits apiece for the Athletics, playing their first road game of the season after going 3-3 at home. Oakland starter Scott Kazmir (2-0) struggled early but allowed only three runs, six hits and four walks over six innings to earn the victory.

Jason Kubel and Aaron Hicks delivered RBI doubles and Chris Colabello extended his hitting streak to seven games with a single for the Twins, who lost their seventh straight to the Athletics. Minnesota’s Kevin Correia (0-1) yielded six runs and nine hits over 5 2/3 innings to suffer the defeat.

Cespedes doubled in a run and scored on Josh Reddick’s RBI single in the top of the second before Hicks brought home a run with his two-base hit in the bottom of the frame. Moss singled in two runs in the third and Callaspo doubled home another with two outs for a 5-1 Oakland lead.

Kubel’s run-scoring double and a Kurt Suzuki groundout brought home a pair for the Twins in their half of the third before Kazmir blanked them over the next three innings. Norris hammered the first pitch he saw from Correia with two outs in the sixth over the left-center field wall and Cespedes added a sacrifice fly in a two-run seventh.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oakland CF Coco Crisp received a cortisone shot in his left wrist Sunday and could be back as soon as Wednesday. … Minnesota OF/INF Jason Bartlett was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a sprained ankle and OF/C Chris Herrmann was recalled Monday. … Athletics SS Jed Lowrie left the game with a right lower leg contusion after being hit by a pitch in the seventh inning.