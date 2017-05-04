Vargas' 5 RBIs power Twins past A's

MINNEAPOLIS -- Kennys Vargas expected a fastball from Oakland's Kendall Graveman in the third inning on Wednesday night and didn't waste any time, sending the first pitch of the at-bat deep to center field for a three-run homer.

Vargas accounted for two hits and five RBIs to lift the Minnesota Twins to a 7-4 victory over the A's on Wednesday night.

"I was thinking 'attack' on the on-deck circle because he threw a couple fastballs to Joe (Mauer)," Vargas said. "I was thinking, 'Oh, I've got to be ready for the first pitch,' and that's what I did -- aggressive and boom."

The switch-hitter has thrived in six games with the Twins since he was called up from the minor leagues, adding another potent bat in the middle of the lineup to complement Miguel Sano.

Vargas has hit .364 with two homers and six RBIs since being recalled on April 23.

"We're trying to get him to, certain situations, be a little more aggressive," Minnesota manager Paul Molitor said. "He was ready to hit that first pitch."

Twins starter Hector Santiago (3-1) pitched six effective innings in his return from the bereavement list, allowing three runs, four hits and three walks.

After the death of his grandmother, Santiago took the mound with special cleats with the word "Mama" and a Bible verse on the laces.

The left-hander didn't miss a start and threw to his brother while he was away from the team to keep him on schedule to return in his normal spot.

"Definitely, mentally it was weird," Santiago said. "You come from playing catch on a Little League field or high school field and to come up and you face big league guys the first day back."

Eddie Rosario had two hits to extend his hitting streak to 13 games and drove in a run with a single in the sixth for Minnesota, which has won four games in a row.

Graveman (2-2) surrendered six runs and five hits and tied a career high with four walks. He was routinely in trouble against the patient Twins and threw 94 pitches in 3 1/3 innings.

"I didn't command the ball very well; that's first and foremost," Graveman said. "I didn't put the ball where I wanted to, evident with the walks. I put us in a jam. That game's totally on me. We scored enough runs to win and I didn't go deep in the ballgame."

Yonder Alonso had a two-run homer for the A's, who have lost eight of their past nine games.

Matt Joyce had an RBI single in the ninth off Minnesota right-hander Brandon Kintzler, but Oakland left the bases loaded after Trevor Plouffe grounded into a double play to end the game.

"If we could have finished off that inning, that would have done wonders for us," A's manager Bob Melvin said.

The Twins got to Graveman quickly, scoring two runs in the first on Vargas' broken-bat grounder through the middle. Graveman had walked the bases loaded and Vargas managed to squeak the ball through the infield as his bat went flying down the first-base line in foul territory.

He made his way to first with the handle of the bat still in his hands.

"The bat got killed, but I still have two RBI," Vargas said. "It was a good bat."

NOTES: Oakland C Josh Phegley left the game in the seventh inning. Manager Bob Melvin said Phegley took a ball off the mask and could possibly be headed to the disabled list with a concussion. ... Minnesota LHP Glen Perkins said he's frustrated his rehab from left shoulder surgery has seemingly plateaued. Perkins is throwing long toss and from the mound but isn't able to throw with full effort. Perkins said a Twins doctor was planning to speak with Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who conducted the surgery, for ideas on how to proceed. ... A's RHP Bobby Wahl made his major league debut in the sixth inning and allowed two hits and hit a batter while getting just one out. ... The appeal for Minnesota 3B Miguel Sano's one-game suspension will be Friday, manager Paul Molitor said. Sano was suspended after he shoved Detroit C James McCann when he nearly being hit by a pitch. ... Oakland LHP Sean Manaea is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Thursday. He is on the 10-day disabled list with a left shoulder strain.