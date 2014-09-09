Preview: Athletics at White Sox

The Oakland Athletics were enjoying the good life, cruising along with a major league-best 72-44 record while comfortably sitting atop the American League West. After dropping 19 of their last 27 overall contests and 11 of 13 on the road, the Athletics attempt to right the ship on Tuesday, when they continue their four-game series versus the host Chicago White Sox. Oakland was one strike away from winning the series opener before Tyler Flowers homered in both the ninth and 12th innings to send the White Sox to a 5-4 triumph on Monday.

The multi-homer performance was Flowers’ second since Tuesday, and he is 12-for-30 with five blasts and seven RBIs in his last eight contests. While Chicago snapped its four-game losing streak, Oakland has dropped five of its last six - with each contest decided by one run. The Athletics are clinging to a one-game lead over Seattle in the race for the top AL wild-card spot.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics LH Jon Lester (13-10, 2.54 ERA) vs. White Sox LH John Danks (9-10, 5.12)

After winning his first three starts with Oakland, Lester fell to 0-3 in his last four outings after allowing two solo homers over eight innings in a hard-luck setback to the Mariners on Wednesday. The 30-year-old has been susceptible to the long ball recently, as he has permitted five in his last four outings. Lester owns a 5-5 career mark versus Chicago, although he settled for a no-decision despite striking out 12 in seven innings on July 10 while pitching with Boston.

Danks fell to 0-4 in his last seven starts after yielding seven runs on 11 hits in 4 2/3 innings of an 11-4 loss to Minnesota on Wednesday. The 29-year-old looks to turn it around versus Oakland, against which he owns a 6-2 career mark with a 2.33 ERA. Danks suffered a misstep in his last meeting with the Athletics, permitting three runs on six hits in as many frames to take the loss on May 12.

1. Oakland C Derek Norris had two hits in the series opener but is 0-for-6 lifetime versus Danks.

2. Chicago 3B Conor Gillaspie homered on Monday and has hit safely in his last three games after a 1-for-20 stretch.

3. Athletics slugger Adam Dunn went 1-for-5 in his return to U.S. Cellular Field after being acquired from the White Sox on Aug. 31.

PREDICTION: Athletics 2, White Sox 1