Preview: Athletics at White Sox

Few pitchers fail to come away with a win after a strong performance more often than Oakland Athletics right-hander Jeff Samardzija, who takes the mound in the third contest of a four-game series against the host Chicago White Sox on Wednesday. Samardzija is 1-2 in his last three starts despite registering 28 strikeouts against only one walk. He took a no-decision in a gem against the White Sox in May while still with the Cubs, yielding an unearned run in nine innings.

The struggling Athletics broke out of a funk with their best offensive output in nearly a month Tuesday, but their third win in 12 games came at a price. Oakland center fielder Craig Gentry was forced to leave the contest with a concussion following a jarring collision with Chicago’s Carlos Sanchez, leaving his playing status for the near future up in the air. “My guess is it’s going to be a while,” Athletics manager Bob Melvin told reporters. “He was pretty shook up.”

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), CSN Plus Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Jeff Samardzija (6-12, 3.21 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Chris Bassitt (0-1, 7.36)

A pair of homers doomed Samardzija in a 4-3 loss to Houston last time out after absorbing a hard-luck defeat in his previous turn versus the Los Angeles Angels, when he struck out nine and permitted two runs (one earned) over eight innings. Samardzija’s only victory in the last five starts came at Houston on Aug. 25, courtesy of a 10-strikeout, two-run outing. He is 1-2 with a 1.24 ERA in six appearances (three starts) versus the White Sox.

Bassitt will be making his third major-league appearance and second start after spending much of the season at Double-A. He earned a tough assignment in his big-league debut against the Detroit Tigers on Aug. 30 and was touched for five runs on seven hits and four walks over 6 1/3 innings. Bassitt pitched in relief four days later at Minnesota, giving up a run on two hits in one inning.

WALK-OFFS

1. Athletics 3B Josh Donaldson struck out four times in the series opener and followed that up with a career-high five hits Tuesday.

2. White Sox DH Dayan Viciedo has homered four times in eight games to reach 20 for the second time in his career.

3. Athletics C Derek Norris is 5-for-10 in the first two games of the series.

PREDICTION: Athletics 7, White Sox 3