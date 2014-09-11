Preview: Athletics at White Sox

The inability to win close games may wind up torpedoing the postseason chances of the Oakland Athletics, who hope to salvage a split of a four-game series with the host Chicago White Sox on Thursday afternoon. Seven of Oakland’s nine games this month have been decided by one run and they are only 1-6 in them, including a 2-1 setback Wednesday that cut its lead atop the American League wild card race to two games. The Athletics dropped 10 of their last 13 overall.

A pair of left-handers with a combined 24 victories on the season will square off in the series finale as White Sox ace Chris Sale opposes Scott Kazmir. Sale, who holds a razor-thin edge over Seattle’s Felix Hernandez for the lowest ERA among starters in the American League at 2.09, lost twice to the Athletics in a six-day span in 2013 but hasn’t faced them this year. Kazmir has already established a career high in wins in his first season with Oakland.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics LH Scott Kazmir (14-7, 3.42 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Chris Sale (11-3, 2.09)

Although Kazmir did not factor in the decision last time out, his 6 1/3 innings of three-run ball was a dramatic improvement after he was shelled in back-to-back starts by the Los Angeles Angels. Kazmir lasted only 1 1/3 innings and was drilled for six runs in 1 1/3 innings Aug. 31 one week after surrendering seven runs in three innings. He has yielded at least three runs in six of his last seven starts to hike his ERA by more than a run.

Sale is having difficulty buying a win, going 1-2 over his last seven outings despite permitting three earned runs or fewer in each of his last six turns. He had to settle for a no-decision last time out, giving up one run on five hits over six innings after striking out 13 in a victory over Detroit in his previous start. Sale is 8-3 with a 2.56 ERA and a pair of complete games in 14 home starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Athletics DH Adam Dunn has six RBIs in eight games since he was acquired from Chicago.

2. White Sox 2B Alexei Ramirez is 2-for-28 over his past eight games.

3. Oakland’s bullpen has blown three leads in the past four games but closer Sean Doolittle (intercostal) could be activated off the 15-day disabled list Friday.

PREDICTION: White Sox 4, Athletics 3