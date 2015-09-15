Preview: Athletics at White Sox

After going the extra mile to continue their mastery of Oakland, the Chicago White Sox vie for their seventh straight win versus the visiting Athletics on Tuesday when the teams play the second contest of their four-game series. Melky Cabrera slapped a walk-off RBI single in the 14th inning as Chicago recorded an 8-7 victory on Monday to improve to 3-4 on its 10-game homestand.

Cabrera is starting to get untracked after collecting six hits in his last two contests following an 0-for-15 stretch with four strikeouts in his previous four games. Adam Eaton can echo a similar sentiment, as he has rebounded from an 0-for-11 run to go 7-for-19 (.368) with a homer and three RBIs in his last four games. While Chicago continued its winning ways - well, against Oakland anyway - the Athletics (61-83) have dropped nine of 12 to remain firmly entrenched in the cellar of the American League. Josh Reddick is 6-for-13 with four runs scored in his last three contests.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Aaron Brooks (1-3, 7.44 ERA) vs. White Sox RH Jeff Samardzija (9-12, 4.89)

Brooks was shredded in his second straight start and fell to 0-3 in his last five outings on Wednesday after allowing five runs on eight hits in four innings of an 11-5 setback to Houston. The 25-year-old has permitted 11 runs on 14 hits in 6 1/3 frames after tossing a strong six-inning performance in a no-decision versus Arizona on Aug. 29. Brooks, who is making his eighth career start and 12th appearance, has yet to face the White Sox.

Samardzija fell to 1-7 in his last eight outings after allowing four runs on eight hits in 6 2/3 innings of a 6-4 setback to Cleveland on Wednesday. The 30-year-old has permitted 41 runs on 60 hits - including 11 homers - in that stretch. Samardzija looks to bounce back versus the Athletics, against whom he won his lone start after allowing three runs in eight innings in a 7-3 victory on May 17.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago OF Trayce Thompson is listed as day-to-day after X-rays were negative on his sprained left elbow.

2. Oakland DH Billy Butler is just 1-for-15 in his last four games.

3. White Sox RHP Matt Albers has recorded 15 straight appearances (18 2/3 innings) without surrendering an earned run.

PREDICTION: Athletics 4, White Sox 2