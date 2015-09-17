Preview: Athletics at White Sox

Jose Abreu’s eyes must light up when he sees the Oakland Athletics in the opposing dugout. After going 7-for-12 (.583) with two homers and seven RBIs in the first three contests of the series, Abreu looks to continue his torrid stretch when the host Chicago White Sox wrap up their four-game set with the Athletics on Thursday afternoon.

Abreu went deep in Chicago’s 9-4 triumph on Wednesday to improve to 17-for-50 (.340) with four homers and 13 RBIs in his career versus Oakland, but the 28-year-old Cuban will receive his first look at Thursday starter Sean Nolin. Melky Cabrera added a two-run double and is 9-for-18 (.500) with seven RBIs and four runs scored in his last four games. While the White Sox have won seven of their last eight meetings with the Athletics, the latter has dropped five of seven overall to remain comfortably in the cellar of the American League West. Billy Butler belted a two-run homer on Wednesday but is just 5-for-27 (.185) with 11 strikeouts against Thursday starter Jose Quintana.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics LH Sean Nolin (1-1, 3.09 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Jose Quintana (9-10, 3.53)

After falling short in his first start of the season, Nolin rebounded with a flourish on Saturday by allowing one run and five hits in 5 2/3 innings of a 5-3 victory over Texas. The 25-year-old surrendered his first homer in 11 2/3 frames but has issued five walks against six strikeouts. Acquired in the deal that sent Josh Donaldson to Toronto, Nolin also permitted plenty of free passes (19 in 47 1/3 innings) during his short stint in Triple-A.

Quintana improved to 3-0 in his last five outings on Saturday after allowing two runs and four hits in six innings of an 8-2 triumph over Minnesota. The victory over the Twins improved the 26-year-old to just 2-5 at home this season. Quintana has struggled with his control by issuing three walks in two of his last three outings, but he has kept the ball in the park in five of his last six trips to the mound.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago CF Adam Eaton is 11-for-28 (.393) with a homer, four RBIs and six runs scored during his six-game hitting streak.

2. Oakland RF Jake Smolinski, who is from Rockford, Ill., has recorded two homers and three RBIs in this series.

3. The White Sox are 4-5 on their 10-game homestand.

PREDICTION: White Sox 5, Athletics 4