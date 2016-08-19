Preview: Athletics at White Sox

James Shields is close to matching his career-worst total for losses in a season and attempts to sidestep that dubious feat when the Chicago White Sox open a three-game series against the visiting Oakland Athletics on Friday. Shields lost 15 games for Tampa Bay in 2010 and is just one defeat shy of matching that amount with one-fourth of the season still remaining.

Shields compiled seven of his 14 defeats when he was with San Diego but is 3-7 with a horrendous 7.34 ERA in 13 starts for the White Sox. Chicago, which suffered a 5-4 loss to Cleveland on Thursday, is opening a nine-game homestand. Oakland has lost five consecutive games - including three at Texas earlier this week - and possesses the fourth-worst record in the American League. The Athletics have struggled offensively, scoring three runs or fewer in nine of their last 13 games.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), CSN Chicago Plus

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Kendall Graveman (8-8, 4.37 ERA) vs. White Sox RH James Shields (5-14, 5.78)

Graveman lost to Seattle in his last outing as he gave up four runs and seven hits over six innings. He has struggled over his last three turns, serving up four home runs while compiling a 5.82 ERA. Graveman lost to the White Sox in his lone career outing against them, giving up two runs and three hits in 5 1/3 innings on April 7.

Shields has been smacked around for 21 runs and 25 hits (including six homers) over 9 1/3 innings in his last three outings. The terrible stretch follows a span in which he appeared to be getting on track with six straight starts of allowing two or fewer runs. Shields is 6-4 with a 3.82 ERA in 15 career starts against the Athletics but has shut down leadoff hitter Coco Crisp (3-for-24).

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox 3B Todd Frazier is just 6-for-40 with one homer over his last 10 games.

2. Oakland 1B Yonder Alonso is 1-for-12 with five strikeouts in his last four contests.

3. Chicago 2B Brett Lawrie (hamstring) suffered quadriceps soreness during the fourth game of a rehab stint and manager Robin Ventura called it a setback that will affect how quickly he returns to the majors.

PREDICTION: Athletics 8, White Sox 4