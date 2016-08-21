Preview: Athletics at White Sox

Chris Sale was able to end a pesky losing streak with eight scoreless innings on Saturday, but his recent struggle to collect a win pales in comparison to Jose Quintana's elusive quest for double-digit victories in a season. Quintana takes his third shot at reaching the 10-win plateau for the first time in his career Sunday as the host Chicago White Sox conclude their season series with the Oakland Athletics in the rubber match of their three-game series.

Sale struck out eight in Saturday's 6-2 triumph over Oakland, picking up his first victory in seven turns after becoming the first pitcher in the majors to reach 14 wins on July 2. Despite logging at least 22 starts in each of his five big-league seasons and never posting an ERA higher than 3.76, Quintana has finished with nine wins in each of the last three years and has yet to record 10 in a season. After taking Friday's series opener 9-0 to snap a five-game skid, Oakland fell for the sixth time in seven contests and is 6-12 this month. The Athletics' losing ways haven't cooled the bat of Danny Valencia, however, as he went 2-for-4 with a solo homer to notch his sixth consecutive two-hit game.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Zach Neal (2-2, 5.19 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Jose Quintana (9-9, 2.85)

Neal will draw his third straight start in place of Jesse Hahn, who was slated to pitch Sunday before experiencing some discomfort in his right shoulder during a bullpen session. Neal surrendered five runs and eight hits across 5 1/3 innings in last Sunday's loss to Seattle, failing to build upon a solid outing at home against Baltimore five days on Aug. 9. Neal has yet to face the White Sox but has struggled substantially more on the road (7.07 ERA) than in Oakland (3.92).

Quintana was denied a victory for the second time in as many tries Tuesday, taking a hard-luck loss at Cleveland after permitting two runs in six frames. The 27-year-old Colombian is receiving an AL-worst 3.13 runs of support in his starts and has been backed by fewer than two runs in 11 of his last 17 outings. Quintana has yet to factor in the decision in any of his four turns against the Athletics, including his season debut on April 5 in which he allowed two runs over 5 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago 1B Jose Abreu, who went 2-for-3 with a home run on Saturday, is batting .400 with four blasts and 13 RBIs during his 15-game hitting streak against Oakland.

2. Athletics SS Chad Pinder on Saturday became the 46th player to appear in a game for Oakland this season and the 11th to make his big-league debut.

3. The White Sox have won 13 of the last 18 meetings and eight of their last 12 contests against Oakland at U.S. Cellular Field.

PREDICTION: White Sox 3, Athletics 2