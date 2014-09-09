(Updated: WILL UPDATE following Seattle result)

White Sox 5, Athletics 4 (12): Tyler Flowers homered with two outs in the ninth inning before going deep again in the 12th as host Chicago won the opener of the our-game series.

With Oakland nursing a 4-3 lead, Flowers deposited a 2-2 slider from Eric O‘Flaherty over the wall in left field to extend the contest. Flowers jumped on a first-pitch fastball from Jesse Chavez (8-8) with one out in the 12th for his 14th blast of the season.

Conor Gillaspie homered to lead off the sixth for the White Sox, who posted just their fifth victory in 19 contests. Avisail Garcia lifted a sacrifice fly and Javy Guerra (2-3) pitched two scoreless innings to pick up the win.

Josh Reddick belted a two-run homer and Jed Lowrie followed with a solo shot in the fifth inning for the Athletics, who have dropped 19 of their last 27 to see their lead over Seattle and Detroit for the top wild-card spot in the American League dip to 1 1/2 games. Sam Fuld’s drag bunt in the eighth inning scored pinch-runner Billy Burns to snap a tie.

After Chicago scratched for a pair of runs in the first, Oakland claimed a 3-2 lead after Reddick’s two-run shot and Lowrie’s sixth homer of the season. Gillaspie jumped on a 1-2 fastball from Sonny Gray to knot the contest before Fuld’s bunt skidded under first baseman Andy Wilkins’ glove to score Burns and give Oakland a 4-3 edge.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oakland has belted back-to-back homers on four occasions this season - with the last coming on July 26 (C John Jaso and now-Boston OF Yoenis Cespedes). ... Acquired from Chicago on Aug. 31, Athletics slugger Adam Dunn singled to lead off the second inning and went 1-for-5 in his return to U.S. Cellular Field. ... Jaso is expected to visit concussion specialist Dr. Mickey Collins in Pittsburgh on Wednesday as he vies for clearance to come off the disabled list.