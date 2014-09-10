(Updated: UPDATES Oakland playoff situation in Para 2)

Athletics 11, White Sox 2: Josh Donaldson drove in four runs on a career-high five hits as visiting Oakland tied the four-game series at one apiece.

Jon Lester (14-10) struck out eight and permitted two runs in eight innings to snap a personal three-game skid and lift the Athletics to only their third win in 12 games. Derek Norris had three hits and an RBI and Sam Fuld added two hits and two RBIs to move Oakland 1 1/2 games in front of Detroit or Kansas City for the top wild card in the American League.

Dayan Vicidedo homered and Avisail Garcia collected two hits for Chicago, which lost for the fifth time in six games. John Danks (9-11) dropped to 0-5 over his last eight starts, giving up four runs - two earned - over six innings.

After pushing across a pair of runs on an infield groundout and a throwing error in the fourth, Oakland doubled the lead one inning later when Donaldson hammered a two-run double over the head of center fielder Adam Eaton. Lowrie followed singles by Donaldson and Derek Norris with one of his own in the seventh to extend the lead to 5-0.

Viciedo broke up Lester’s shutout bid with a homer to lead off the bottom of the inning and the White Sox pushed across another run on a double by Carlos Sanchez, who was thrown out trying to stretch it into a triple to end the threat. The Athletics assured there would be no comeback with a run in the eighth and five in the ninth.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Athletics CF Craig Gentry suffered a concussion when he collided with Sanchez while trying to beat out a bunt in the fifth inning. ... Viciedo has hit eight of his 20 homers since Aug. 3, including four in the past eight games. ... Athletics RF Josh Reddick notched the 34th outfield assist for Oakland, tying Boston for the major-league lead.