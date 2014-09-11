(Updated: UPDATES Oakland wild card situation in Para 3)

White Sox 2, Athletics 1: Avisail Garcia delivered a two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the eighth to lift Chicago past skidding Oakland in the third of a four-game series.

Garcia lined a bases-loaded single to center off reliever Luke Gregerson (4-4) to make a winner of Zach Putnam (5-3) after Chris Bassitt gave up one run on five hits in his second major-league start. Jake Petricka worked a perfect ninth to record his 12th save while Adam Eaton had a pair of hits and scored the winning run.

The Athletics wasted seven scoreless innings by Jeff Samardzija, who permitted six hits and struck out six, and saw their lead for the top American League wild card whittled to 1 1/2 games over Detroit. Adam Dunn supplied Oakland’s lone run with an RBI single

The Athletics snapped the scoreless deadlock in the top of the fourth when Crisp reached on a leadoff single and advanced to third on a walk and a double-play grounder. That brought up Dunn, who bounced a grounder past third baseman Conor Gillaspie for his sixth RBI in eight games since the White Sox traded him to Oakland.

Carlos Sanchez reached on an infield single to lead off the eighth against Gregerson, who induced a grounder from Adam Eaton, only to see first baseman Nate Freiman throw it into left field on an attempted force at second. Gregerson came back to strike out Alexei Ramirez and Jose Abreu before getting behind Gillaspie 2-0 and intentionally walking him to set up Garcia’s heroics.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Samardzija pitched at least seven innings for the fourth consecutive start and has allowed only one run in 19 career innings at U.S. Cellular Field. ... Athletics manager Bob Melvin said CF Craig Gentry was feeling better one day after sustaining a concussion while C John Jaso was sent back to Oakland after seeing a concussion specialist in Pittsburgh who did not give him clearance to resume baseball activities. ... Retiring White Sox 1B/DH Paul Konerko, sidelined by a fractured sesamoid bone in his left hand, plans to swing a bat over the weekend with the hope of returning before the end of the season.