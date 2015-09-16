Athletics 17, White Sox 6

CHICAGO -- Josh Reddick homered and drove in four runs, Billy Butler had three hits with three RBIs, and the Oakland Athletics routed Jeff Samardzija and the Chicago White Sox 17-6 on Tuesday night.

Marcus Semien also homered for the Athletics, who scored 10 times in the fourth inning and set a new season-high in scoring. All nine starters drove in at least one run and Max Muncy was the only one without a hit for Oakland, which recovered from dropping an 8-7, 14-inning decision early Tuesday morning.

Aaron Brooks went six-plus innings and allowed six runs and 10 hits, but still eased to his first win since Aug. 1 to snap a three-decision losing streak.

Despite his struggles, Brooks (2-3) was much better than Samardzjia.

Traded to Chicago over the offseason for a package of prospects led by Semien and pitcher Chris Bassitt, Samardzija (9-13) has been a disappointment for the underachieving White Sox. Tuesday might have been his worst outing of the year, with the pending free agent giving up a career-high 10 earned runs and 11 hits in three-plus innings, ballooning his ERA to 5.27. Five came in the first, giving him 29 first-inning earned runs allowed this year.

With the game out of hand, infielder Leury Garcia pitched a scoreless eighth and Alexei Ramirez matched him in the ninth.

Melky Cabrera homered in the fifth and Ramirez added a solo shot in the seventh, but by then Chicago had little chance for a rally because of Oakland’s offensive explosion that dropped Samardzija to 1-8 in his last nine starts.

Samardzija got into trouble in the first, allowing five runs on five hits as Oakland sent 10 men to the plate. Butler had a two-run single, Josh Phegley contributed a run-scoring double, Sogard had an RBI infield single and Jake Smolinski had an RBI double to left.

Chicago chipped away in the bottom of the first, scoring twice as the first four batters reached. Jose Abreu’s single brought in a run, as did Cabrera‘s.

The Athletics got to Samardzija again in the third when Sogard tripled in Phegley to give Oakland a 6-2 lead.

Oakland’s offensive outburst went to another level in the fourth to grab a 16-2 lead. The Athletics scored 10 runs and sent 15 men to the plate, ending Samardzija’s night while also knocking out replacement Daniel Webb. Reddick hit a three-run homer, Butler had an RBI double that ended Samardzija’s night and led to boos as he left the field.

Webb was victimized by two errors on one play by third baseman Olt that led to two Oakland runs, then he gave up Sam Fuld’s RBI single, a two-run Reddick single and a Mark Canha RBI hit of his own. Zach Putnam came in and got Muncy to ground into a fielder’s choice, albeit one that brought in the final run of the 10-run frame.

Adam Eaton’s RBI single in the bottom of the fourth made it 16-3 Oakland, and Cabrera’s two-run homer in the fifth pulled Chicago to within 11 at 16-5.

NOTES: Oakland RHP Jesse Chavez was expected to start Wednesday, but he has a non-displaced fracture in his right ribcage and is out for the season. RHP Cody Martin will start in place of Chavez. ... Oakland entered Tuesday a season-high 22 games below .500, marking the first time they’ve been that far below since finishing the 1997 season 32 games under. ... The White Sox entered Tuesday with a six-game winning streak over Oakland, their longest since winning nine in a row in 1996 and 1997. ... Chicago OF Trayce Thompson was not in the lineup after suffering a hyperextended left elbow in the ninth inning of Monday’s game. He was listed as day to day. ... 1B/DH Adam LaRoche wasn’t in Chicago’s starting lineup. He has been battling tendinitis in his right knee for more than a week. ... On Wednesday, Martin will face RHP Erik Johnson (1-0, 3.27 ERA), who will be making his first career start against Oakland.