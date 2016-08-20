Graveman's two-hitter lifts Athletics

CHICAGO -- Right-hander Kendall Graveman pitched a two-hitter for his first career shutout, Khris Davis homered and doubled among his three hits, and the Oakland Athletics rolled to a 9-0 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Friday night.

Davis went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and four runs scored. Stephen Vogt and Yonder Alonso added home runs for the A's, who matched their largest blowout win of the season. Oakland (53-69) snapped a five-game losing skid.

A pair of singles by Adam Eaton and Jose Abreu marked the only offense for the White Sox. Chicago (57-64) lost for the fourth time in the past five games and the 14th time in the past 21.

Graveman (9-8) was stellar from start to finish as he faced 28 hitters, one above the minimum. He allowed two hits, walked none and struck out five. He threw 69 of 98 pitches for strikes.

An abysmal August grew worse for White Sox right-hander James Shields (5-15), who allowed at least six earned runs for his fourth consecutive start. The A's tagged the fledgling veteran for seven runs (six earned) on eight hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Shields gave up three home runs to increase his season total to 29, which is tied with Cleveland Indians right-hander Josh Tomlin for most in the majors. White Sox fans loudly booed Shields as he walked off the mound with a seven-run deficit in the fifth inning. Shields has allowed 27 earned runs in 14 innings this month for a 17.36 ERA.

In the sixth inning, Oakland increased its advantage to 8-0 on a bloop double by Vogt.

The A's made it 9-0 in the ninth inning on a run-scoring single by Marcus Semien.

Oakland grabbed a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Max Muncy drew a bases-loaded walk with two outs. Muncy worked the count to 3-2 against Shields and refused to chase the next pitch as it missed the strike zone low and away.

The A's added a pair of runs in the third inning to go ahead 3-0. Danny Valencia singled sharply to center field, and Davis followed with a towering home run into the left-field bleachers. The blast increased Davis' career-high total to 31, including four home runs in the past seven games.

Oakland tacked on four runs in the fifth inning to make it 7-0 as Shields continued to unravel. Vogt slammed a solo home run over the right-field wall for the first run of the inning. After Davis doubled, Alonso pulled a two-run shot to right field for his sixth home run. Two batters later, Semien scored from first base on a throwing error by shortstop Tim Anderson that skipped away from Jose Abreu and into foul territory in right field.

NOTES: White Sox 2B Tyler Saladino was held out of the starting lineup Friday after starting the previous 18 games in a row. Saladino was replaced in the lineup by 2B Carlos Sanchez, who started his 14th game of the season. ... Athletics LHP Sean Doolittle will pitch in a minor league rehabilitation assignment Saturday for Triple-A Nashville and could return to the majors sometime next week, manager Bob Melvin said. Doolittle has been on the disabled list since June 26 because of a strained left shoulder. ... White Sox OF Avisail Garcia hopes to start a minor league rehabilitation assignment this weekend for Triple-A Charlotte, manager Robin Ventura said. Garcia went on the disabled list Aug. 9 because of a sprained right knee. ... Athletics RHP Jesse Hahn will start Sunday against the White Sox, Melvin said before Friday's game. Hahn, 27, is 2-4 with a 6.02 ERA in nine starts.