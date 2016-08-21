FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
White Sox's Sale sharp in victory
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 21, 2016 / 3:11 AM / a year ago

White Sox's Sale sharp in victory

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

CHICAGO -- Left-hander Chris Sale scattered three hits in eight scoreless innings and the Chicago White Sox held on for a 6-2 win over the Oakland Athletics on Saturday evening.

Jose Abreu went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two runs scored to lead the White Sox's offense. Melky Cabrera finished 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Chicago (58-64).

Danny Valencia went 2-for-4 with a solo home run for the A's (53-70), who lost for the sixth time in its past seven contests.

Related Coverage

Sale (15-6) earned his first victory since July 2, snapping a winless streak that covered six starts, seven weeks and a five-day suspension for reportedly slicing his teammates' throwback uniforms. He walked three and struck out eight before exiting the game at 120 pitches.

White Sox right-hander Nate Jones allowed two runs while recording only one out in the ninth inning. He was replaced by right-hander David Robertson, who retired the next two batters for his 31st save. Center fielder Adam Eaton made a sprinting catch near the warning track to end the game.

Oakland left-hander Ross Detwiler (1-2) drew his second straight loss. The journeyman southpaw surrendered six runs on 10 hits in four innings. He walked one and struck out two.

The White Sox grabbed a 1-0 lead on Abreu's opposite-field home run in the first inning. The ball landed just beyond the reach of right fielder Brett Eibner, who tried to make a leaping catch but hit the wall a moment too early to throw off his timing. It was Abreu's 15th homer of the season.

Chicago added a pair of runs on four consecutive two-out singles in the second inning to pull ahead 3-0. Carlos Sanchez drove in the second run on a hard-hit single to left field. Tim Anderson followed with a ground-ball single through the right side of the infield to score Dioner Navarro.

Detwiler allowed two more runs in the third inning as Chicago increased its lead to 5-0. Cabrera doubled to the left-center field wall to score Abreu. Three batters later, Jason Coats drove in Cabrera with a groundout to third base.

The White Sox made it 6-0 in the fourth inning when Cabrera singled to score Adam Eaton.

NOTES: Athletics 2B Chad Pinder made his major-league debut three days after he was promoted from Triple-A Nashville and went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. Pinder, 24, was Oakland's second-round draft pick in 2013. He hit .258 with 14 home runs and 51 RBIs in 107 games this season in Triple-A. ... White Sox 2B Tyler Saladino was held out of the starting lineup for the second consecutive game because of back soreness. ... Athletics DH/1B Billy Butler did not start because of an illness. ... White Sox C Alex Avila (strained right hamstring) is expected to begin a minor-league rehabilitation assignment soon. "He's getting a lot closer," manager Robin Ventura said. ... Athletics RHP Zach Neal will start Sunday's series finale on short notice. Oakland initially planned to activate RHP Jesse Hahn from the 15-day disabled list for Sunday's start, but that plan changed when Hahn felt soreness in his shoulder after a recent bullpen session.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.